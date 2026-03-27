Houston Football Prepares For Pro Day Inside TDECU Stadium

Houston football will take on Pro Day on Friday, March 27, inside TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars have 18 participants who will perform position-specific drills in front of various NFL coaches, scouts and general managers.

While all of Houston’s athletes will compete for a chance to hear their name called in the 2026 NFL Draft or earn an invite to fall camp, there are five Cougars to watch who could really improve their draft stock on Friday.

5 Cougars To Watch

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston tight end Tanner Koziol (TE15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tanner Koziol

Houston’s senior tight end Tanner Koziol is one of the most interesting draft prospects coming from the University of Houston this season.

The first-year Cougar had a dominant debut season in the Big 12 Conference, tallying 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns.

According to NFL.com, Koziol’s performance at the NFL Draft Combine has him listed as the 17th-best tight end in the class, which feels low for a guy standing at 6-foot-7 who catches virtually everything thrown his way.

While blocking at the next level is one of the main concerns, NFL coaches will get an up close look at Koziol, and he could improve upon his round 4-6 projection.

Carlos Allen Jr.

Senior defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. had a breakout season for the Cougars last year, which gained him some valuable recognition at the next level.

The 6-foot-1, 295-pound run stopper totaled 73 total tackles last season, along with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

While the height is a bit of a concern in the NFL, the film shows that Allen was dominant his senior year in one of the best conferences in all of college football.

With a good showing tomorrow, Allen could very well be a fun late-round draft pick for almost any NFL squad.

Stephon Johnson

Senior wide receiver Stephon Johnson had his stock drop drastically after he suffered a season-ending foot injury against Oklahoma State.

Across his four-year career, he totaled 76 catches for 1,247 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Before his injury this season, he was Houston’s WR1 and averaged 21.2 yards per reception.

While Johnson is not on any major draft boards, with a good showing on Pro Day, he could very well work his way into a late-round pick or earn an invite to fall camp if he goes undrafted.

Dean Connors

Senior running back Dean Connors put his name on the map after proving he could maintain the production he was having at Rice in the Big 12 Conference with Houston last season.

This year, he had 200 carries for 977 yards and six touchdowns, making him one of the best running backs in the Big 12.

He also is a threat in the passing game, and in his career he has totaled 147 catches for 1,166 yards and nine touchdowns.

Connors is a projected late-round pick or undrafted free agent largely due to his size. However, he will have a real opportunity tomorrow to turn heads and improve his stock.

Latrell McCutchin Sr.

The final guy that has a good shot of heavily improving his draft stock is senior cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr.

He was undoubtedly the heart and soul of Houston’s secondary, and he was never afraid to match up one-on-one against the other team’s best receiver.

Across his career, he tallied 109 tackles, two sacks and five forced fumbles.

McCutchin is also projected as a late-round pick, but his athleticism could really impress NFL teams tomorrow.