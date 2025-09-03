Houston Football’s Player Ratings in EA College Football 2026
It’s a new year of college football and the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game is here.
Houston has had several key players come into the program in the offseason, and the ratings show the transfer portal was beneficial for the Cougars.
“It’s huge for college football,” Tanner Koziol said. “Little kids play that game and then they want to grow up and become college football players. It’s really cool to see.”
Houston’s 2026 College Football Player Ratings
Tanner Koziol- 92 OVR
Senior tight end Tanner Koziol is Houston’s highest-rated player because of the huge 2024 season he had at Ball State.
Koziol led Ball State with 94 catches for 839 yards last year. He also hauled in eight touchdown receptions.
The transfer tight end showed out in his first game as a Cougar with seven receptions for 63 yards and scored Houston’s first touchdown of the season.
Jesus Machado- 86 OVR
Senior linebacker Jesus Machado is Houston’s highest-rated defensive player in 2025.
Prior to joining Houston, Machado played three seasons for head coach Willie Fritz at Tulane.
The 220-pound transfer played his first game at UH against SFA and recorded two assisted tackles in the game.
Re’Shaun Sanford II- 85 OVR
Sophomore running back Re’Shaun Sanford II came in as Houston’s highest overall running back.
Unfortunately for Houston, Sanford II underwent season-ending knee surgery after getting hurt in practice in the fall.
Dean Connors- 84 OVR
Senior running back Dean Connors is next in the rankings. Fortunately for the Cougars, the running back group is one of the deepest positions for Houston this season, and several guys can fill Sanford’s absence.
Connors was dominant on both the ground, and as a pass catcher for the Rice Owls throughout his career.
In three seasons at Rice, Connors totaled 1,679 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
He also had 912 receiving yards and caught six touchdowns, showing his versatility as a player.
Conner Weigman- 83 OVR
Junior quarterback Conner Weigman was rated lower than expected, but was largely due to several injuries he suffered at Texas A&M.
In his three seasons at A&M, he threw for 2,694 yards and 19 touchdowns as an Aggie.
Weigman had an impressive debut against SFA passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns in Houston’s dominant 27-0 victory.
Carlos Allen Jr.- 82 OVR
Senior defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. had a great fall camp and his rating reflects that.
The 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman had a big 2024 season with 42 total tackles and 25 assists.
He also recorded 2.5 sacks last season for the Cougars.