Houston Lands New Bowl Projections After Week 3
The Houston Cougars are 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season, and are coming off of a major victory over Colorado.
With an undefeated start to the season, Houston is receiving a lot of attention and they are projected by several experts to make their first bowl game since 2022.
ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach got together and released their College Football Playoff and bowl projections following the third week of the season.
Bonagura: Houston vs Maryland
Bonagura has the Cougars matchup with the Maryland Terrapins in the Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.
Maryland is off to an outstanding 3-0 start, and has outscored their opponents by a combined score of 103-33 through their first three games.
The Terrapins compete in the Big Ten Conference and are led by head coach Michael Locksley, who joined Maryland in 2019.
Locksley worked under Nick Saban at Alabama for three years and won a championship with the Crimson Tide in 2017.
Now, he leads a Maryland team projected to finish at the bottom of the conference with hopes to make a bowl game at the end of the season.
The Terrapins freshman quarterback Malik Washington has been unbelievable to begin the year.
The rookie quarterback has passed for 773 yards and six touchdowns while only throwing one interception.
Senior receiver Shameka Knotts has emerged as Washington’s favorite target, hauling in 11 receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The Terrapin defense has also been strong, only allowing 33 points this year. Maryland is an all-around solid team and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see them reach six wins this season.
Schlabach: Houston vs Jacksonville State (Jax State)
Schlabach projects Houston to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.
Jacksonville State has started this season off to a rough start, going 1-2 through the first three games.
The Gamecocks lost a nailbiter 17-10 against UCF, but rebounded the following week with a 34-24 victory over Liberty.
In Saturday’s matchup against Georgia Southern, they lost by one score again in a 41-34 shootout.
Jax State is lead by head coach Charles Kelly, who was hired in 2024.
The Gamecocks have reached back-to-back bowl games and are seeking their third consecutive this season.
Senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt leads the offense and has had his moment this season.
He has thrown for 369 yards and a touchdown, but has also thrown two interceptions. He makes up for the lack of passing yards with his legs.
Wimsatt has 35 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns this year.
Junior running back Cam Cook is the go-to guy on offense, racking up 390 yards on the ground and two touchdowns this season.
Jax State has all the pieces to reach its third consecutive bowl game and has a good shot to reach the six-win threshold.
Up Next
Houston heads into its bye week and rests up before traveling to Oregon State the following Saturday to face the 0-3 Beavers.