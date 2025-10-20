Houston Loses Star Wide Receiver For The Season
The Houston Cougars are off to the program’s best start since the 2016 season and have one of the best records in the Big 12 Conference.
Unfortunatley for Houston, they will be without star senior receiver Stephon Johnson for the rest of the season, he announced via Instagram.
Johnson was hurt during the Oklahoma State game and was seen with a walking boot on his right foot during the game against Arizona.
What Johnson’s Inury Means For Houston
”My season may be over but I know God got me and the marathon continues,” Johnson said via Instagram. “I’ll be back I promise. I’m coming backer harder than ever.”
He also closed with a hashtag that stated, “See y'all next year.” While it is unfortunate for the Cougars to lose their top downfield threat, it is a positive that he will have one more season in the red and white.
With Johnson returning next season, junior quarterback Conner Weigman and junior wide receiver Amare Thomas are both eligible to return as well, which would be an already dangerous pass game to begin the 2026 season.
For now, Houston is faced with the challenge of finding a guy to test opposing defenses vertically and they have several options.
Thomas could take on more of that role with his speed and he will continue to be the top receiver in Johnson’s absence.
Freshman wide receiver Koby Young also has a chance to take. In his limited opportunities, his primary targets have been long balls this year.
He has been open on several deep shots, but he and Weigman have only connected for one 43-yard reception against Texas Tech.
Junior wide receiver Harvey Broussard III also could be utilized in the outside receiver role.
The 6-foot-3 target is a matchup problem and he is best used in the red zone or in jump ball situations.
He finally got his shot against Oklahoma State and had two receptions for 43 yard and hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season.
He also had some reps against Arizona, but due to Houston’s domination in the run game, the targets were limited and Broussard III only had one catch for 11 yards.
Before Johnson’s injury, he had 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest contribution to the team was his 21.2 yards per reception and he was a big play waiting to happen.
With Johnson’s absence, the Cougars will have to get creative on offense, but they have the talent to fill in and stay competitive in the Big 12.