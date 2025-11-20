Houston Now Has the No. 1 College Football Recruit in America
The Houston Cougars are coming down the final leg of what has already been a special 2025 season in just the second year under head coach Willie Fritz. The Coogs currently sit with an 8-2 overall record, a 5-2 conference record, and are within striking distance of a spot in the Big 12 title game, being fourth in the Big 12 standings.
This season has been one of many firsts for the Cougars, as they earned bowl eligibility midway through the season after the win against Arizona for the first time since 2022, the Coogs were ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2022, and just recently, Houston was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since 2021.
The Cougars have two final games remaining, with their last home game coming this weekend against TCU and a road trip up to Waco to take on Baylor in the season finale. However, while the Coogs have had a special season on the field, so is their 2026 recruiting class, with one standout player receiving a special distinction.
Keisean Henderson Ranked No. 1 Player in 2026 Class
Fritz and the Cougars received a huge commitment to their 2026 class when five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson decided to commit to Houston in May of 2024 over some of the powerhouse programs in college football. With the commitment, Henderson became the Cougars' highest-rated prospect to ever commit to the Coogs, leaping over Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
And now Henderson becomes an even more special recruit for the Coogs, earning the No. 1 spot in the 2026 Top247 by 247Sports on Wednesday. Henderson now becomes the top prospect across the board in the 2026 class, ranked as the No. 1 overall player, quarterback, and player out of the Lone Star State.
The six-foot-three signal caller is wrapping up an incredible senior season at Legacy the School of Sport Sciences, completing 239 of his 321 pass attempts for a completion percentage close to 75 percent, totaling 3,741 yards, 44 touchdowns to just six interceptions, all in just 10 games. The dual-threat quarterback was also effective on the ground, recording 591 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In a scouting report by 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, he raved about Henderson's abilities as an athlete and a game-changer at the quarterback position.
"Spread commander and dynamic athlete at the QB position." Brooks wrote. "Advanced feel in regards to buying time in the pocket or bailing, as well as how to manipulate defenders with the ball while on the move. Short-to-intermediate passing ability -- timing, accuracy, placement, release quickness, velocity -- has grown exponentially year over year."
While Brooks does mention that Henderson may need some time to adapt to the college level, which is not unusual for many, but does state that Henderson should develop nicely throughout his college career with the Cougars.
"Ideally, will get a year or more to acclimate to the college game, given the position-specific demands, but projects as an eventual game-changing QB with high-level field vision and awareness, plus skill-player athleticism, who could become a coveted early-round NFL candidate," Brooks adds.