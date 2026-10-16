Houston Offensive Line Is Dominating in Two Key Statistical Categories

The Houston Cougars' offense has been a force to be reckoned with, scoring at least 26 points in every game this season and excelling in multiple categories.

While Conner Weigman, the receiving corps, and even the running back room have been great, that's been largely thanks to the offensive line's performance.

The Offensive Line Has Been Dominant

According to Houston Athletics, the offensive line has been one of the best in the nation:

"The Houston Football offensive line was named to the 2026 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll on Wednesday.

Houston's offensive line, consisting of McKenzie Agnello, Anthony Boswell, Alvin Ebosele, Shadre Hurst, Drew Terrill, and Ronnell McLain, who spot started due to a brief injury on the offensive line, has allowed the second fewest tackles for loss in the country while the group as a whole leads the Big 12 in offensive grade and is third nationally with an 84.0 offense grade as a unit.

The Cougars have four of the 10 highest-graded offensive linemen in the Big 12 (Anthony Boswell - #1, Shadre Hurst - #2, Alvin Ebosele - #5, McKenzie Agnello - #9), with Houston's run block grade of 85.2 leading the Big 12 and ranking third in the nation."

Willie Fritz and the Cougars made it a priority to improve in the trenches over the offseason, which led to several key transfers being added, including former All-American Shadre Hurst and Anthony Boswell, who, after transferring from the Toledo Rockets, has become one of the best offensive linemen in the nation.

Tulane OL Shadre Hurst blocks during the first quarter against Ole Miss in the CFP. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's offseason move to add big, experienced, and capable guys in the trenches was a genius call. Weigman and the running back room looked good, but the Cougars knew a capable offensive line would make the offense even better.

The Houston Offensive Line Has Dominated in Two Areas

Any coach will tell you that sacks and tackles for loss kill drives. Well, Weigman has been sacked only five times, which is less than one sack per game. Plus, Houston has allowed only 12 tackles for loss so far (2 per game, including sacks).

Establishing the line of scrimmage and preventing the defense from reaching either the running back or the quarterback are key. This also shows that the line has been good at pass blocking and run blocking. Other offensive lines have been good at one and not the other, which is fine, but it is obviously not great.

When an offense has a great quarterback, two good running backs, a star tight end, and, of course, wide receivers like Amare Thomas and others, it's hard to stop. Add a good offensive line? Then the offense can execute what it wants, when it wants.

Houston QB Conner Weigman fakes a handoff against Kansas State. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hence, Weigman has thrown one interception, while the offense as a whole has been great at keeping the ball in its own hands. The offensive coordinator doesn't need to take many risks, given how well the Cougars have done in the trenches.

Why This Gives Houston a Shot At Making Noise in 2026

Starting this week at home against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys, Houston will enter its toughest stretch of the season, facing the No. 11 Utah Utes the next week. So, we will soon find out if the Cougars are contenders or "pretenders," as many like to say.

If Houston wins even one of its next two games, the College Football Playoff isn't an unrealistic dream. If Houston finishes 10-2 or better, perhaps even makes the Big 12 title game and the CFP, the offensive line could become even more important.

Big Ten teams pride themselves on stopping the run and establishing the run. That's why a 24-21 game in mid-October between Michigan and Wisconsin would be considered just a good ol' Big Ten game. SEC teams are no slouches in the run game either, and frankly, the CFP is likely to be full of teams from both conferences.

The Cougars give themselves a good chance of taking down those juggernauts of teams with such a good offensive line and defensive line.

Simply put, Houston's offense has been fun to watch. And while Weigman, Re'Shaun Sanford III, Patrick Overmyer, and others have been great, the offensive line has been just as good.