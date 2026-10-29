Houston's Patrick Overmyer Earns National Recognition After Remarkable Start

The Houston Cougars missed the presence of tight end Patrick Overmyer against the Utah Utes on Saturday. Overmyer has had a heck of a season and has been one of the most trusted targets of quarterback Conner Weigman.

Overmyer received national recognition on Wednesday:

Patrick Overmyer Added to the Biletnikoff Watchlist

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the nation's best receiver, regardless of position. That means the winner could play tight end, wide receiver, running back, or even fullback. Obviously, WRs typically win the award (since 1994, when the award was first given, a WR has won it every year).

Interestingly, a watchlist of 70 players currently recognizes some of the nation's most talented receivers. On Wednesday, Overmyer joined the list, along with two other Cougars: wide receiver Amare Thomas and wide receiver Trent Walker.

This shows Overmyer has been one of the nation's best tight ends. He joins tight ends Kari Ashley, Terrance Carter Jr., Jamari Johnson, and Luke Reynolds as the only TEs on the list. Overmyer has been remarkably consistent and has broken out in Big 12 play.

He has 39 receptions for 432 yards and seven touchdowns so far, but he missed most of Houston's last game against Utah with an injury. Hopefully, he can return and keep opposing defenses guessing. Just a couple of weeks ago against the Kansas State Wildcats, he caught eight passes for 83 yards and a remarkable four touchdowns.

Houston TE Patrick Overmyer is tackled by a Kansas State defender. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overmyer has simply been a massive weapon in the red zone. Houston fans might've worried after last season because they lost star tight end Tanner Koziol, drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round. However, he has been just as good as Koziol, if not better at times, for this Cougars offense.

Getting him back soon will be huge, with some season-defining weeks ahead, and the good news is that Houston has a bye week to get some players healthy.

Head coach Willie Fritz really identified great talent in Overmyer, who transferred from the UTSA Roadrunners after totaling 600 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons. 247Sports rated him only 85, and he was the 92nd-best tight end in the transfer portal. Yet, he has been far from that rating.

Houston's passing game has been efficient thanks to guys like Overmyer, showing just how well Fritz and the Cougars did in the transfer portal. In a recent article, we decided to give a transfer portal report card on how the transfers who departed the program were doing. It was clear Houston is not losing sleep over who left.

The guys they added, though, have helped make the offensive line one of the best in the nation, boosted the passing game significantly (by adding Overmyer and Walker), and improved other positions as well. Overmyer has been quite the gift out of the portal for the Cougars. It's nice to see some recognition for Overmyer.