Houston PFF Grade and Snap Counts for Cougars' Loss to West Virginia
That one hurts for the Houston Cougars.
After battling the Arizona State Sun Devils, the loss of their strength coach, and earning a spot in the AP Top 25, Houston failed to get it done against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Here’s how the Houston Cougars graded out against West Virginia, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded Houston’s Offense
Amare Thomas was the heart and soul of the Houston offensive attack against West Virginia. The star pass catcher hauled in 10 receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for 18 of the Cougars’ 35 points. PFF assigned Thomas a 74.9 passing game grade that contributed to his high overall grade.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' offense:
- TE Traville Frederick Jr., four snaps, 78.9 (overall grade)
- WR Jaquise Martin, 10 snaps, 76.8
- WR Amare Thomas, 64 snaps, 75.8
- TE Tanner Koziol, 71 snaps, 72.8
- LT Alvin Ebosele, 71 snaps, 69.3
- QB Conner Weigman, 71 snaps, 65.8
- QB Austin Carlisle seven snaps, 65.3
- WR Koby Young, 52 snaps, 65.1
- RG Matthew Wykoff, 54 snaps, 63.4
- HB DJ Butler, 23 snaps, 63.1
- RG McKenzie Agnello, 71 snaps, 61.8
- RT Dalton Merryman, 71 snaps, 60.9
- WR Harvey Broussard III, 51 snaps, 60.3
- WR Mekhi Mews, three snaps, 60.1
- HB Dean Connors, 55 snaps, 58.4
- C Demetrius Hunter, 69 snaps, 58.3
- TE Wyatt Herbel, three snaps, 56.6
- LG Jason Brooks Jr., 19 snaps, 56.0
- TE Kaleb Thomas, 12 snaps, 53.3
How PFF Graded Houston’s Defense
Nose tackle Carlos Allen Jr. was the anchor on the Houston defensive line in the loss. Allen received a 73.1 run defense grade, a 62.1 tackle grade and a 63.3 pass rush grade for his five tackles and tackle for loss against the Mountaineers.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Coogs' defense:
- DT Carlos Allen Jr., 67 snaps, 72.9 (overall grade)
- DT Khalil Laufau, 75 snaps, 72.4
- LB Corey Platt Jr., 19 snaps, 69.0
- LB Jalen Garner, 62 snaps, 68.7
- CB Latrell McCutchin Sr., 72 snaps, 68.5
- FS Jordan Allen, 66 snaps, 65.9
- CB Mark Stampley II, 21 snaps, 65.8
- DE Eddie Walls III, 74 snaps, 65.8
- MLB Sione Fotu, 44 snaps, 65.0
- CB Will James, 53 snaps, 63.7
- LB Chance Bryant, 17 snaps, 62.8
- FS Blake Thompson, nine snaps, 62.8
- CB Wrook Brown, 37 snaps, 60.9
- DT DK Mays, one snap, 60.0
- LB Brandon Mack II, 44 snaps, 56.0
- LB Latreveon McCutchin, 31 snaps, 55.8
- MLB Carmycah Glass, 31 snaps, 55.5
- SS Kentrell Webb, 69 snaps, 54.1
- FS C.J. Douglas, six snaps, 53.5
- CB Zelmar Vedder, 25 snaps, 49.7
- DT Myles Parker, two snaps, 48.8