Houston QB Conner Weigman Nominated to Prestigious Award List
Despite not being ranked, the Houston Cougars have emerged as the Big 12's most improved team from last year. After hitting the transfer portal with authority, Coach Willie Fritz's program has already reached the team's win total from the 2024 season.
It's no secret that Conner Weigman has been a massive part of the Cougars' early-season success. While the Texas A&M transfer doesn't necessarily sling the rock like other quarterbacks in the Big 12, Weigman has excelled at limiting turnovers, a statistic that Houston was abysmal at only a season ago.
For Weigman's performance through the first few games of the season, the quarterback has been nominated for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Before Houston's season-opener, Weigman was also put on the Comeback Player of the Year and 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watchlists.
Weigman's Story So Far
Weigman's effect on the Houston Cougars football program has been noticeable, to say the least. While his presence has been felt on the field during football games, it's also been felt off the field. Before the season began, Coach Fritz had high praise for the Texas A&M transfers' character and "team player mentality" upon arriving at Houston.
Now, along with other offensive standouts like Tanner Koziol, Amare Thomas and Dean Connors, Weigman has helped the Cougars become a formidable opponent in the Big 12. Through his first four games as a Cougar, the transfer quarterback has thrown for 839 yards and six passing touchdowns along with the lone interception against Oregon State this past weekend.
Weigman hasn't just been effective in the passing game for the Cougars. Behind Rice transfer Dean Connors, the junior has also been a force in the rushing attack with over 141 yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns. In Houston's win over Colorado, Weigman showed off his size and speed with over 80 yards rushing along with two rushing touchdowns.
After Houston's comeback win over Oregon State last Friday, it's safe to say that Coog Nation now has a considerable amount of confidence in Weigman and the Cougar offense. Having the ability to play from behind is something that many collegiate football programs, and many collegiate quarterbacks, struggle with.
What the Nomination Means for Houston
For the Houston football program, Weigman's nomination means a variety of things going forward. Not only does the quarterback's nomination mean more eyes on the Cougars for the rest of the season, but it also shows the type of culture that Coach Fritz and his coaching staff are attempting to build.
With a revamped roster due to a plethora of transfer portal additions, the Cougars have seemingly hit the lottery on their new players so far this season. Now in the heat of conference play again, the Houston defense will face its biggest challenge yet with Behren Morton and the Red Raider offense.
If the Cougars are going to be a competitor in the Big 12, they will need athletes who aren't afraid of opposition. With Texas Tech favored by over 10 points this coming weekend, the Cougars' ability to overcome adversity will likely be tested for the second time this season.