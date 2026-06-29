Houston QB Conner Weigman Turns Heads at Manning Passing Academy

Houston football’s senior quarterback Conner Weigman is coming off the best season of his career, and he lead the Cougars to an impressive 10-win season in 2025.

Last year, he passed for 2,705 yards along with 25 touchdowns, making him a top passer in the Big 12 Conference. He also was able to get a lot of production in the ground game as he tallied 171 carries for 700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a runner.

Weigman recently attended the 2026 Manning Passing Academy, and he was named a standout along with 10 other elite quarterbacks from around the country.

What Conner Weigman’s Performance at the 2026 Manning Passing Academy Means For Houston

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The annual Manning Passing Academy has flourished into one of the most recognized events for quarterbacks around the country, and top QBs from all around college football participate in this event.

“For more than 50 years, the Manning family and the quarterback position have been practically synonymous with one another. As such, their summer vacations always revolve around the Annual Manning Passing Academy… a family-owned and football camp that embraces the basic fundamentals of football while catering to the offensive skill positions of RB, TE, WR…. and of course QB,” which is posted on the front page of the Manning Passing Academy’s website.

After a standout performance in this event, Weigman was honored with being name one of the 11 standouts, with other notable names such as Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr and Trinidad Chambliss.

With Weigman being placed on such an elite list of names, it shows how much he has improved since he came to Houston, and why he will be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference.

The veteran quarterback has breakout wide receiver Amare Thomas back for another year with the Cougars, and he was Weigman’s top target last season.

Houston also went out and got former Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker to add to the plethora of weapons the Cougars’ offense will have this year.

In the past two years, Walker has totaled 149 catches for 1,724 yards and four touchdowns, and he adds another experienced wide receiver to this offense.

With Weigman continuing to perform well in the offseason, as well as having two of the most dangerous receivers in the conference in Thomas and Walker, Weigman could very well finish as the best quarterback in the Big 12 this season.