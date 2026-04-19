Houston QB Keisean Henderson Has the Best Mentors He Could Possibly Ask For

The conclusion of the Spring football season for the Houston Cougars saw its annual open-practice style Spring game on Saturday, where not only returning players and seniors were honored with their 2025 Texas Bowl win contributions, but a public showcase occurred giving fans an idea as to where players stand in coach Willie Fritz's depth chart for the third season in the Big 12.

The main emphasis out of the spring showcase, practices in and out, has come out of Houston's signal-caller room that saw the additions of former No. 1 nationally-ranked overall recruit and quarterback Keisean Henderson, and redshirted Syracuse transfer, Luke Carney.

But for Henderson in particular, the atmosphere has culminated rather well for him on the basis of sharing camaraderie in the quarterback room while maintaining a life-lasting bond with a mentor who will share the same journey with him.

So who have been the two rocks that Henderson has leaned on throughout the early experience?

Camaraderie with Conner Weigman

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) puts on the MVP cowboy hat after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The bond that now-senior Conner Weigman and Henderson have shared is just part of what has made the true freshman's adaptability into the Spring ball atmosphere and full immersion into the program culture look rather seamless throughout the course of it all.

For every moment that has sought guidance from Weigman's turnaround 2025 campaign with Houston, Henderson has wasted no time in taking hints and initiatives towards showcasing his potential.

In Saturday's Spring game, the two talked before Henderson took the field for a perfect completion series that ended in a long touchdown to Florida transfer sophomore wide receiver Muizz Tounkara.

"It's just being able to listen to him [Weigman] and take it as a coaching point rather than him criticizing," Henderson said. "That's something that I look forward to."

In being a true freshman, Henderson may also be ready for the baton to be passed from Weigman no matter what time it is, taking those coaching points and putting them to use, especially at critical moments in a season.

Michael Bishop's guidance and shared journey with Henderson

Sure, as an early enrollee and participant in Spring workouts, Henderson still holds high school responsibilities towards attending graduation, while also having the ability to attend proms with his friends.

But amidst late high school festivities, the eagerness and early preparation came first.

"I just wanted to be ahead of the game, one of those guys who was ready for their opportunity," he said. "Coming in early, learning the playbook, getting to know guys before the season even starts."

The only piece from high school, however, that sticks with him always?

That would be none other than his former head coach, Michael Bishop, at Legacy School, an alum of Fritz's two JuCo national championship teams at Blinn College and winner of the Davey O'Brien award at Kansas State in 1998.

But as fortunate as there is to be a Fritz connection, Bishop's journey with the top nationally-ranked recruit saw beginnings in Spring practices as early as eighth grade.

"Just being with him for six years now, it's been an experience where I'm just super connected," Henderson said. "I have somebody like that in my corner, like a mentor, like somebody who's always been there through the rough times, all the growth and routes and my football career in high school."

Now, Bishop will continue to play a role in his student's success beyond high school, as an offensive assistant to coordinator Slade Nagle, while also helping orchestrate multiple areas beyond Henderson.