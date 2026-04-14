Houston Releases Major Announcement About Annual Spring Game

Houston football is in full swing with spring practice taking place, and the Cougars are set to play its annual spring game this Saturday.

While the game was set to take place inside of TDECU Stadium, UH announced that due to player safety concerns, the game has been moved to the practice fields.

After the recent changes, the Cougars will now play the spring game at the outdoor practice fields, beginning at 9:30 on Saturday morning.

Updated Spring Game Information

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Zelmar Vedder (21) looks on during the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The decision by the University of Houston came mid-day on Tuesday after a walk-through which revealed damage in several areas on the field.

The damage came from a recent Easter event that was hosted on the field just over a week ago.

”After a recent walk-through survey of the facility revealed damage to multiple areas of the playing surface that is unsafe to play on,” Houston announced.

With several fans already disappointed about the event not being an actual game, the emotions got even worse on social media after this update.

Even with the unfortunate news, head coach Willie Fritz always makes sure that his guys have an action-packed event, even if it is not a real game.

Houston fans can look forward to seeing all the new transfers and high school guys in action for the first time this offseason.

A few transfers to watch out for on Saturday are running back Makhi Hughes, edge Ashton Porter and wide receiver Trent Walker.

Hughes and Porter both transfer this offseason from Oregon, and they are ready to make their mark on the Big 12.

Walker is an experienced receiver with back-to-back 800-yard seasons, and he will be one of the top targets in Houston’s offense this season.

On the new freshman class, fans will get their first look at five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, who has been getting used to Fritz’s system this spring.

He will have a shot to show off why he was a top-rated recruit in a variety of different drills on Saturday.

Freshman Paris Melvin Jr. is also a guy to keep an eye out for, and the Cy Springs product can play virtually any position on the field.

While the move to the outdoor facility was surprising, Houston still has several other events to make Saturday as good of an experience as possible for the fans.

Following the spring game, UH will hold a special ceremony honoring the 2025 Kinder’s Texas Bowl Champions.

Around that same time, Frontier Fiesta will open at noon, taking place right outside of TDECU Stadium.

Finally, fans are encouraged to cheer on the Cougar’s softball team as they take on Arizona State at 3 p.m.