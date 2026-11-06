Houston’s Homecoming Game Carries an Unfinished Piece of Program History

The Houston Cougars are facing off against Cincinnati on Nov. 7 on their homecoming and this game brings forth a rivalry.

The last time Houston beat the Bearcats was in 2016, when the Cougars were the No. 6-ranked team in the country at the time.

How has the rivalry changed since both teams came to the Big 12?

A Long Drought

Nov 11, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (0) catches a pass for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Taj Ward (15) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Houston and Cincinnati have been in the same conference for many years. Before the Big 12, the Cougars and Bearcats were in the American Athletic Conference from 2013 to 2022.

In 2023, they both moved to the conference they are in today and played their first game in the same year, with Cincinnati winning 24-14. This game marks the 31st game between the teams and will result in a tiebreaker.

The most recent game was in 2024, when the Bearcats won 34-0 agains the Cougars.

Both Houston and Cincinnati have 15 wins. The five-game winning streak the Bearcats still boast has wiped out Houston's series lead, bringing forth the chance for the Cougars to regain that lead.

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Different Teams Are Present

In 2016, Houston finished the season unranked, as it went 9-4 and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to San Diego State, 34-10. Cincinnati struggled, as it went 4-8 that season. However, both teams are now finding success.

After a 10-win season in 2025, Houston ranks as the No. 17 team in the country and has a 6-2 record. The Cougars have established a tempo-based offense and carry a top-30 run defense in the country.

The Bearcats are currently sitting at a 5-3 record but won against the then-No. 8 Texas Tech, 37-24.

Cincinnati has more riding on this than the winning streak. The Bearcats are one win away from being eligible for a bowl game and they have a chance to do it. Cincinnati has a dominant run game behind running back Cole Tabb, who has 752 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

What a Win Means for Fritz

Houston head coach Willie Fritz has fixed the majority of what was missing from the program when he stepped in. He has the wins, ranking, bowl win and a roster that can contend with some of the best teams in the country.

Cincinnati is one of those teams Houston has not beaten under Fritz. Cutting off its win streak shows how much the Cougars have improved in the conference, rather than having one good year.

Additionally, a win keeps Houston in the race for a potential conference championship appearance for Houston. The Cougars go on the road to play Colorado and West Virginia, then finish the season with Baylor.

A two-loss team still has a path to the Big 12 title game, but Houston needs to take care of this home game.