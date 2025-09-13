Houston vs. Colorado Notebook: Biggest Takeaways From Cougars' Big Win
The Houston Cougars got their biggest win of the season so far, defeating the Colorado Buffaloes by multiple scores in a 36-20 victory over head coach Deion Sanders' squad.
The victory secures the Cougars' first 3-0 start since the 2016 season. Here are a few key takeaways from Friday night's game.
Houston's offense hums through the air and on the ground
After a slow start against Rice a week ago, the Cougars' offense did not need any time to warm up for the matchup against the Buffaloes. Houston would score on the first two drives of the game, opening the game with a field goal and on the second drive, running back Dean Connors would punch in a rushing touchdown, to open up an early lead for the Cougars.
While not throwing for a touchdown on the night, quarterback Connor Weigman had a big performance. Weigman completed 15 of his 24 passes for 222 yards and played a big part in Houston's rushing attack in both designed run plays and scrambles, rushing for 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
On the ground, the Cougars were dominated, rushing the ball for a combined 209 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Houston's leading rusher, Connors, totaled 89 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging four yards a carry and a touchdown. Houston also found production from their backup running back, with Stacy Sneed recording 35 yards on nine carries.
The passing game exploded against Colorado, with wide receiver Stephon Johnson having his biggest game of the season, recording five receptions for 117 yards, and Amare Thomas continued his hot start to the season with three receptions for 50 yards.
Cougars' Defense and Special Teams do their part
While the game was still within reach, Houston's defense had only given up 14 points to Colorado's offense throughout the first three quarters and the majority of the fourth quarter, as the Buffaloes scored their final touchdown with just four minutes left in the game.
Defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. was a difference maker, defending the run and pressuring the quarterback, finishing the game tied as the Cougars' leading tackler, combined with linebacker Jalen Garner, with seven tackles. Allen also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in Houston's victory.
Cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. was a force in the secondary, finishing the game with three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass break-up. McCutchin's performance goes further than the stat sheet, and the cornerback was all over the field with tight converge on many of Colorado's wide receivers.
Houston's kicker Ethan Sanchez had himself a night, making five of his six field goals with his longest being 52 yards.