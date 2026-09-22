Houston vs. Georgia Southern: Everything to Know About Houston's Next Opponent

The No. 25 Houston Cougars are coming off a tough loss against Texas Tech, 28-26.

They now take on a Georgia Southern team that is trying to bounce back from a tough loss against Jacksonville State, 31-27.

Here is everything to know about the Eagles.

Veteran Quarterback

Sep 12, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Max Johnson (7) throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles are coming off a 7-6 season and beat App State in the Birmingham Bowl, 29- 10. However, this season's team comes with many new faces, including a quarterback who came from North Carolina.

Quarterback Max Johnson has experience, as he filled the starting quarterback position when Conner Weigman was injured in the 2023 season. Before that, he started all 12 games at LSU in the 2021 season and threw for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Right now, he has a passer rating of 119.67, throwing for 712 yards and two touchdowns. Against Clemson, he threw for 244 yards and a touchdown with a completion percentage of 57.4.

Despite the 1-2 start, he could give the Houston Cougars' secondary a run for their money.

Players on Both Sides of the Ball

Wide receiver Ashton Hollins leads Georgia Southern in receiving yards with 202 and two touchdowns. In each of the first two games of the season, he had over 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.

His most impressive game was against Clemson, where he had a touchdown and five catches for 97 yards.

On defense, linebacker Rashon Myles Jr. is the current leader in tackles with 26 total tackles. Against Clemson, he had 13 total tackles. Although Houston's run game has been efficient, he could still give running backs Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford some problems at the second level.

Where Georgia Southern could have an Edge

Against Houston's secondary, Georgia Southern could have success in the passing game. Against Clemson, it had a total of 244 passing yards.

Houston's defense has been excellent against the run game. According to ESPN, the Cougars allow only 62.7 yards per game, which is the best among the Big 12. However, the passing game is where the secondary has been weak.

Houston ranks second-to-last in pass defense, right ahead of Texas Tech, allowing 253 yards per game. This is where Georgia Southern has its best chance of success.

However, Houston has been able to force interceptions, including two against Texas Tech. If the Eagles want success in the air, they have to stretch out the defense.