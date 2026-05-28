Houston vs. Georgia Southern: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Houston versus Georgia Southern will be the first time these two teams face off.

Coming off a hot 2025 campaign, Houston will be playing Georgia Southern as its last out-of-conference opponent for the year. Georgia Southern has made many improvements through the transfer portal and will be playing at home against the Cougars.

When it comes down to position battles, who does Georgia Southern have that could cause some trouble for the Cougars?

Postitions to look out for

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Turner Helton (14) sets to pass in the second half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When we look at the Georgia Southern roster, many players for their season are either returning veterans or players from the transfer portal.

While that may be good for a rebuild, it is a temporary fix for a long-term solution. Without any new major commits from incoming freshmen, we could potentially see many players head back into the transfer portal once their season is over.

For their game against Houston, there are three players that fans should look out for, as Georgia Southern may have an upper hand when it comes to these players on the roster.

3. Chance Gamble

Chance Gamble is a Defensive Back that joined the Eagles in Jan of 2024. Prior to joining the Eagles, Gamble played for the Kennesaw State Owls for three years.

Throughout his time at Georgia Southern, Gamble has made the All-Sun Belt Conference second team twice. He looks to be a lethal defensive back for the Eagles and will be someone who can lock up a starting wide receiver like Houston's Amare Thomas.

2. Josh Dallas

Josh Dallas is a Wide Reciever that committed to Georgia Southern after his senior year at Trinity Christian School. Ever since joining the Eagles in 2021, he has been a solid target and stands as one of the best receivers Georgia Southern has on their offense.

Despite a season ending injury from last season, Dallas will return for an explosive 2026 campaign and will most likely lead the Eagles in the offensive side of the ball.

1. Max Johnson

Max Johnson is a Quarterback that recently transferred to Georgia Southern from UNC. Johnson also has a major history with college football, as he played for Texas A&M and LSU before transferring to UNC.

Johnson has a history with Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman, as he took the starting position at A&M after Weigman got injured. After keeping that starting position, both quarterbacks would end up transferring to their own schools, and this game will be a rematch between the two players.