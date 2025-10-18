Houston Cougars On SI

Houston WR Continues Recent Dominance Against Arizona

A key weapon has emerged for the Cougars and he is currently on an insane run.

Ashton Grissom

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Houston Cougars are on a hot streak and it showed in their 31-28 last second win over Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Cougars are one of the top teams in the conference they and are bowl eligible for the first time since the 2022 season.

A big reason for their recent success has been the emergence of junior wide receiver Amare Thomas and he has been the go-to guy in Houston’s offense.

Amare Thomas Shows Out Against Arizona

Amare Thomas
Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) celebrates a catch and first down during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The junior UAB transfer has been one of Houston’s best portal additions this season and he continues to be one of junior quarterback Conner Weigman’s top targets.

While Thomas didn’t have as many receptions as his previous games, he did the most with his opportunities.

His four receptions was the second most on the team behind senior tight end Tanner Koziol who had six catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas did lead the team with 69 receiving yards and he hauled in two touchdown receptions for his first multi-touchdown game of the season.

Houston’s star receiver got the Cougars off to a hot start as he took his first reception for 52 yards to tie the game at 7-7.

He made his present felt once again late in the third quarter. On a broken play, Weigman was flushed out to his right and found Thomas in the back of the end zone to take a 28-14 lead.

Arizona didn’t go down without a fight and responded with two straight long touchdown drives to tie the game at 28 with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

Weigman and senior running back Dean Connors came up clutch late to lead Houston down the field on a 13-play, 52 yard drive to give the Cougars a chance to win the game.

With time expiring, senior kicker Ethan Sanchez made up for his missed 48-yard field goal earlier in the game and drilled a 41-yarder to upset the Wildcats.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Thomas continues to impress and he has been Houston’s best receiver this season.

Through seven games, Thomas has 510 receiving yards and four touchdowns and he is one of the best pass catchers in the conference.

Next up, the Cougars head to Tempe, Ariz to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils next Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.

Ashton Grissom
ASHTON GRISSOM

Ashton Grissom is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He is currently a senior at the University of Houston and majoring in Sports Media Production with a minor in Marketing and Spanish. He also works for two student organizations: The Cougar and CoogTV. You can find Grissom on his Instagram (@ashtonagrissom8) or Twitter (@ashtongrissom8).

