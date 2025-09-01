Houston Cougars On SI

How Coach Willie Fritz Wants Houston Football to Improve Before Clash with Rice

The Cougars look to clean up some key areas of their game before facing their rival, the Rice Owls, this Saturday.

Ashton Grissom

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston football defeated the SFA Lumberjacks in the season opener 27-0 on Aug. 28.

Even with the shutout victory, head coach Willie Fritz mentioned several areas where the Cougars could improve.

Fitz opened up the press conference by saying he wanted to be more organized on the sideline and to be more engaged throughout the entire game.

“Sometimes it is difficult in that first game because your freshman have never stood on the sideline during the game,” Fritz said. “It is different for them, and we will get better at that.”

Houston quarterback Conner Weigma
Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Offense

Even with the team scoring 27 points in their first game, the Cougars' offense missed several opportunities.

“Offensively, we put ourselves behind the eight ball a few times where we had opportunities to score points,” Fritz said. “We either had a minus play or a bust. We talk all the time about ‘the Coogs don’t beat the Coogs’, and we had that happen a few times on Thursday night.”

Missed Takeaways

The defense played a significant role in the win over SFA, recording two interceptions and forcing the first shutout since Sep. 18, 2021, against Grambling State.

Drops were a significant problem for the Cougars, and something Fritz wants Houston to address going into the next game.

“Probably the one area we were a little disappointed in was that we probably had a chance to have five or six takeaways,” Fritz said. “We dropped some balls and didn’t recover a few fumbles that we could've recovered.”

Kicking Game

Fritz closed by saying the team did “okay” in the kicking game and could improve in that area.

“The punt coverage was good except for one,” Fritz said. “We lost leverage, and they got a big return on us. There is a lot of room for improvement.”

Houston vs Rice
September 29, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Jacolby Ashworth (76) and Houston Cougars wide receiver Daniel Spencer (27) celebrate with the Bayou Bucket trophy after defeating the Rice Owls 35-14 at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston vs Rice

The Cougars look to pick up where they left off with last year's dominant 33-7 victory over the Owls.

The Cougars are 34-12 all-time against Rice and are looking for their second straight against the Owls for win No. 35.

This year, the Cougars will travel just three miles down the road on Saturday, Sep. 6, to take on the Rice Owls in the annual Bayou Bucket Classic at 6 p.m. at Rice Stadium in Houston.

I know Rice and our squad are very proud to represent the city of Houston,” Fritz said. “It is a big game for bragging rights.”

Ashton Grissom is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He is currently a senior at the University of Houston and majoring in Sports Media Production with a minor in Marketing and Spanish. He also works for two student organizations: The Cougar and CoogTV. You can find Grissom on his Instagram (@ashtonagrissom8) or Twitter (@ashtongrissom8).

