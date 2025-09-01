How Coach Willie Fritz Wants Houston Football to Improve Before Clash with Rice
Houston football defeated the SFA Lumberjacks in the season opener 27-0 on Aug. 28.
Even with the shutout victory, head coach Willie Fritz mentioned several areas where the Cougars could improve.
Sidelines
Fitz opened up the press conference by saying he wanted to be more organized on the sideline and to be more engaged throughout the entire game.
“Sometimes it is difficult in that first game because your freshman have never stood on the sideline during the game,” Fritz said. “It is different for them, and we will get better at that.”
Offense
Even with the team scoring 27 points in their first game, the Cougars' offense missed several opportunities.
“Offensively, we put ourselves behind the eight ball a few times where we had opportunities to score points,” Fritz said. “We either had a minus play or a bust. We talk all the time about ‘the Coogs don’t beat the Coogs’, and we had that happen a few times on Thursday night.”
Missed Takeaways
The defense played a significant role in the win over SFA, recording two interceptions and forcing the first shutout since Sep. 18, 2021, against Grambling State.
Drops were a significant problem for the Cougars, and something Fritz wants Houston to address going into the next game.
“Probably the one area we were a little disappointed in was that we probably had a chance to have five or six takeaways,” Fritz said. “We dropped some balls and didn’t recover a few fumbles that we could've recovered.”
Kicking Game
Fritz closed by saying the team did “okay” in the kicking game and could improve in that area.
“The punt coverage was good except for one,” Fritz said. “We lost leverage, and they got a big return on us. There is a lot of room for improvement.”
Houston vs Rice
The Cougars look to pick up where they left off with last year's dominant 33-7 victory over the Owls.
The Cougars are 34-12 all-time against Rice and are looking for their second straight against the Owls for win No. 35.
This year, the Cougars will travel just three miles down the road on Saturday, Sep. 6, to take on the Rice Owls in the annual Bayou Bucket Classic at 6 p.m. at Rice Stadium in Houston.
“I know Rice and our squad are very proud to represent the city of Houston,” Fritz said. “It is a big game for bragging rights.”