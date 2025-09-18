How Houston Cougars' Top High School Recruits Performed So Far This Season
Houston football continues to impress this season, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
Head coach Willie Fritz made it a point to excel at recruiting for UH and it already shows in the high school class.
Houston football’s 2026 class is projected to be the best in UH history, and their recruits are already making waves at the high school ranks.
Keisean Henderson, QB
Keisean Henderson is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 class, and has been as advertised this season.
Through his first two games for Legacy High School, Henderson has racked up 960 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.
He also showed that he is a dual threat and has rushed for over 150 yards and scored a touchdown.
Despite losing a 53-49 shootout to Port Arthur Memorial High School in the second week, Henderson led his team to a dominant 68-0 win over Frassati Catholic High School in week three.
Henderson is one of the most sought after recruits in his class, and he shows why every Friday night.
Jayden Warren, WR
Jayden Warren is a wide receiver from Rosharon, Texas, and attends Iowa Colony High School.
The tall 6-foot-2 receiver continues to make his name known and shows why he is a top-25 player in Texas.
Warren caught three passes for 85 yards in his most recent game, which is over 28 yards per catch. He continues to be the elite outside receiver that Iowa Colony needs this season.
He also hauled in two touchdowns in the game, bringing up his total for the season to 7.
Warren also is a threat in the kick return game and has already has a kickoff return touchdown this season.
Paris Melvin Jr., ATH
Paris Melvin Jr. is a straight up athlete for Cy Springs High School in Cypress, Texas.
He does it all for his team by playing wide receiver, running back, defense and returns the ball on special teams.
This season, he has rushed 12 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns. At receiver, he has five receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Melvin Jr. is also a major problem for opposing teams on defense as well. This season, he’s recorded ten total tackles, including a tackle for loss, and has a pass deflected.
He also plays a big role on special teams. This season he averages 26 yards per punt return and has gained 350 yards as a punt/kick returner.