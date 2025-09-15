How Houston QB Conner Weigman Continues To Quiet Doubters
When teams don’t turn the ball over, good things happen.
For Houston Cougars junior transfer quarterback Conner Weigman, the first three games against SFA, Rice and Colorado have been nothing but clean football with no turnovers. Throwing four touchdowns and adding three rushing touchdowns to the picture equals a dynamic system of being a dual threat.
Adapting to the new system after losing the starting job at Texas A&M to Marcel Reed, Weigman has led his Coogs to a 3-0 record, which is the first time that it has happened in Houston since 2016.
“I promise I never flinch from adversity,” Weigman said. “I’ve stared it in the eyes. I went to work every day this summer. I’m just happy to be here and to be home. To be around my family and friends and have this great group of guys in the locker room. It’s been a blessing ever since I got here.”
Three Weeks Playing Football
The Cypress, Texas, native currently sits at a 67.9 QBR, which is 51st in the country. Weigman has thrown for 569 yards, with his lethal receiver and running back weapons playing a significant role in the quarterback's development and growth as the season progresses.
While the numbers don’t seem over the top, each week in the air, he has improved steadily under the new look offense run by head coach Willie Fritz and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle.
In the home opener at TDECU Stadium, Weigman was tested by the Lumberjacks’ defense after a 15-for-24 afternoon, totalling 159 yards in the air. Through the next week of practice, the connections began to blossom, improving those numbers slightly with 188 yards passing before impressing the college football world on Friday evening, going 15-for-24 with 222 yards.
“The trust I have in my teammates — I love to come here and get to work every day and put it all on the line for my brothers,” Weigman said. “We all do that for each other. When we do that as a team, good things happen.”
Thus far, things are going well, with the Big 12 conference schedule kicking into full gear. If Weigman continues to climb the ladder, the Cougars will find themselves competing late in the season for a title, something A&M doubted in him.
From the performances on both sides of the ball, Weigman has been a massive part of why players want to continue fighting and laying everything out on the field.