How The Houston Defense Shut Down Arizona State
With the win over Arizona State, the Cougars are now 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Houston also ranked No. 22 in the country in the latest AP Poll, and they are in the top-25 for the first time since the 2022 season.
Houston’s defense took over the game against Arizona State and they propelled the team to the program’s best start since the 2015 season.
Houston’s Defense Coninues To Roll In 2025
Houston’s defense picked up right where it left off last season, where it ranked No. 4 in total defense in the Big 12 Conference.
This season, the Cougars are ranked No. 6 in the conference and they continue to cause problems for opposing offenses.
The Cougars rank No. 2 in the conference with 12 fumbles forced, No. 4 with 21 sacks and No. 9 with six interceptions.
Houston had an outstanding game against Arizona State and shut out the Sun Devils through the first three quarters.
Saturday’s game was the first time that Arizona State’s head coach Kenny Dillingham had been shut out in the first half since his debut game in 2023.
It was also the first time the Cougars had shut out an opponent through the first three quarters on the road in over 20 seasons.
Houston’s Defensive Standouts
Senior linebacker Jalen Garner has been one of Houston’s best athletes on defense, and his versatility makes him great.
He leads the team with 53 total tackles, and Garner has also recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles this season.
Garner took a huge leap after only tallying 34 total tackles over his first three seasons.
Senior defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. also is a major threat, and he is one of the best defensive players in the conference.
The 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman is a force upfront and he knows how to pressure the quarterback.
This season, Allen Jr. has 50 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and he always seems to beat his man to the quarterback.
Junior defensive back Kentrell Webb is a leader in the secondary that head coach Willie Fritz leans on to make plays.
Webb has 42 total tackles and forced a fumble this season. He also sealed the victory over Arizona State with his pass breakup on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.
The final standout is senior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr., who is one of the returners Fritz and staff trust the most on defense.
McCutchin Sr. is very quick twitch, and he can guard just about any receiver in the conference. This season, he has 35 total tackles, a fumble recovery, and is one of the best one-on-one defenders in the entire conference.
Houston’s coaching staff views McCutchin Sr. as a late round draft pick in this years NFL Draft.
Overall, Houston’s defense has been really good, and they will have to continue playing at a high level to have a chance to make it to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas.