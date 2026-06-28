How This Former Oregon State WR Impacts The Houston Offense

The Pac 12 is currently going through a new era.

Multiple teams left the Pac-12 recently in 2024, with most of them joining other conferences to secure bigger media rights and bigger brands that could put their roster on television. The Pac-12 almost completely imploded, and throughout 2025, it seemed that nothing could fix it.

However, 2026 brings new hope for the Pac-12, as teams from the Sun Belt and the Mountain West begin their journeys through the Pac-12. It offers new hopes for those teams, and bigger opportunities for their players.

Trent Walker was once a part of that conference, playing for five seasons with the Oregon State Beavers. Now that he has joined the Big 12, could Walker be the next star WR in Houston?

Trent Walker and the Pac 12

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) runs with the ball after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Before joining Houston in the Big 12, Walker was a part of Oregon State for five years. While redshirting in 2021 and an injury in 2022 held him back a couple of years, he was still able to develop as one of Oregon State's best recievers.

His stats at Oregon State prove his talent, as he had 1,790 receiving yards and four touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. Very impressive considering the troubles that Oregon State had throughout its Pac 12 realignment.

Walker was also able to play against Houston in 2025, with the Beavs losing, 27-24. Walker was able to notch 103 receiving yards that game, but ended up short on touchdowns.

Now that Walker has joined Houston, the tables have flipped against Oregon State since they are now the first test that the Cougars face on their 2026 season. Whether Walker plays or not is still yet to be decided, as the offseason hasn't produced an official depth chart yet.

Since Walker has joined the Cougars, we could potentially see him being used as a way to create more yardage for more opportunities at scoring. Working together with Amare Thomas, another one of Houston's great receivers, could prove lethal in the backfield and could see more offensive production overall for Houston football.

The only concern that should be noted is Walker's lack of touchdowns throughout the three years he played for Oregon State. While he can move the ball downfield, he struggles to score on longer drives.

We could potentially see Walker in week one of Houston's season, but under the right circumstances, we could see him play against Big 12 opponents like Texas Tech and Utah.