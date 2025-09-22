How to Watch Houston Cougars at Oregon State Beavers in Week 5
With a bye week now behind them, the Houston Cougars (3-0) now turn their attention to their next opponent on their schedule, the Oregon State Beavers (0-4). This Friday, the Cougars will look to keep their winning ways, while the Beavers will look to rebound after their 41-7 loss to #6 Oregon. The game is set for a 9:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Only two years ago, Oregon State was known for having one of the better defensive units in the country under defensive coordinator Trent Bray. Late in the 2023 season, Bray took over the head coaching job becoming the 32nd head coach in the program's history.
Now the Beavers find themselves in a transition period, trying to regain their footing under Bray’s leadership. The main goal for Houston this Friday? To stay sharp coming off the bye and avoid any kind of upset against a team still searching for its first win. A strong performance on the road would not only keep their perfect record intact but also set the tone as they head into the gauntlet of conference play.
A Quick Glance at the Beavers
To put it bluntly, Oregon State has had an underwhelming start to the 2025 season. While the Beavers weren't exactly favored over teams like No. 21 Texas Tech or No. 6 Oregon, a 36-27 loss against Fresno State at home has stained their early schedule.
Former Texas Longhorns and Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy currently holds the reins at signal-caller for the Beavers. Through four games, Murphy has thrown for 964 yards completing 57.3 percent of his passes. While the junior has thrown six touchdown passes, Murphy's problem of turning the ball over remains a prominent issue.
Anthony Hankerson headlines Oregon State's backfield with 228 total rushing yards on 65 attempts. With two touchdowns on the season, Hankerson appears to get the majority of the team's redzone rushing attempts.
At the receiver position, the Beavers haven't necessarily had anybody separate themselves so far in 2025. While Trent Walker leads the team in both receptions (23) and receiving yards (302), other receivers like Taz Reddicks and David Wells Jr. have also made their presence felt as well. One of the more interesting statistics from the unit is the fact that the top three receivers have averaged over 13 yards per reception.
How to Watch Houston at Oregon State
- Gameday: Friday, September 26, 2025
- Location: Reser Stadium (Corvallis, OR)
- Game Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN
- Listen: KPRC AM 950
Houston at Oregon State Betting Odds Via FanDuel
Spread: Houston -11.5 (-110), Oregon State +11.5 (-110)
Over/Under: O 48.5 (-110), U 48.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Houston (-450), Oregon State (+340)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.