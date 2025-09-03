How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Rice Owls in Week 2
The Houston Cougars will look to continue their momentum rolling into Week 2 after their convincing 27-0 shutout victory over Stephen F. Austin in the opening game of the season, getting Year 2 under head coach Willie Fritz started in the right direction.
The Cougars set their sights on what should be a much more challenging matchup with the Bayou Bucket as they take a short trip across Houston to take on intercity rival, the American Athletic Conference's Rice Owls.
Last season's matchup was not close, as the Cougars won in a blowout, running away with a 33-7 victory, on the back of a three-touchdown performance from former starting quarterback Donovan Smith, who had a passing touchdown and rushed for two more. While Houston may have the talent advantage with the many changes in both teams' players' personnel and within both programs' coaching staffs, rivalry games are always particularly challenging.
Quick Glance at the Rice Owls
Rice is headed for its 2025 season with a complete program overhaul, with brand new head coach Scott Abell taking over the job from Mike Bloomgren, who served seven seasons as the Owls' head man, finishing with a record of 24-52 over the course of his tenure with Rice.
Abell was hired after he enjoyed a fruitful seven seasons at Davidson, where he became the program's winningest head coach, finishing his tenure with a 47-28 record and recording a winning season in each of his seasons at Davidson.
The Owls began their season on the right foot with a close 14-12 victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. Rice has been notorious as of late for its unique offense scheme, which is primarily focused on running the ball with an emphasis on the triple option.
And in Rice's first game, it appears that the offensive approach has not changed, even with a brand new coaching staff. The Owls' running back duo of Quinton Jackson and Daelen Alexander combined for 193 rushing yards on 37 carries for an efficient 5.2 yards per carry and a touchdown. Jackson eclipsed 100 yards, with 119 rushing yards on 22 carries, and the touchdown, while Alexander rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries.
How to Watch Houston vs. Rice:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Location: Rice Stadium (Houston, TX)
- Game Time: 6 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN+
- Listen: KPRC AM 950
Houston vs. Rice Betting Odds Via FanDuel:
- Spread: Houston -13.5 (-105), Rice +13.5 (-115)
- Over/Under: O 39.5 (-110), U 39.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Houston (-530), Rice (+390)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.