How Willie Fritz Changed Houston Football's Image

Houston football in 2023 was very hard to watch as a Cougar fan.

Just the year prior, former Head coach Dana Holgorsen led the team to an 8-5 record, winning the Independence Bowl 23-16 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Despite his previous success, it was clear that it was time for a new leader for Houston football after a disastrous 4-8 2023 season.

Coming off of an amazing 11-2 season with the Tulane Green Wave, former HC Willie Fritz had back-to-back 10+ winning seasons. However, things would change when Fritz got a call from Houston asking him to become the new HC for Cougar football.

Since then, Fritz has completely changed Houston's culture when it comes to football. From a rocky first year to a bowl win the next season, here's how Fritz changed Houston football's culture.

Willie Fritz reflects on his time with Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Recently, during a press conference at the Touchdown Club in Houston, Fritz shared his thoughts on his past few years as the HC of Cougar Football.

"My first year, I was kind of the Maytag repairman - nobody knew who the heck I was," Fritz said. "But now I'm going around seeing a lot of people who are really interested in our program."

Fritz has definitely changed Houston's trajectory when it comes to football. From a rough 4-8 season to begin his career with the Cougars to having a bowl win under his belt the next season, Fritz has changed Houston football completely, but how did he get to the position he is in now?

Willie Fritz's time with Houston

In the short two years that Fritz has been a part of the Cougars, he has changed more than just the roster itself, but the coaches surrounding the team. With a change in leadership, many players on the roster could develop and train under Fritz's system more effectively.

Some of the new coaches that Fritz has hired have come from his time with Tulane, and it shows after looking at the 2025 season. With a major focus on developing talent in 2024, Fritz was able to use the coaches he gained from his previous school to reinforce their winning culture.

Because of these talented coaches joining the team, many players from other schools are beginning to take notice, as recruitment to Houston has surged in the past few years. Many four and five-star recruits are looking to Houston as a way to start their collegiate career, with transfers also taking note of Houston's recent success in the Big 12.