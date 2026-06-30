Is This Tulane Transfer Enough For The Houston OL?

The Houston offense has seen some very big production recently.

With major transfers and recruits joining the line from the 2025 recruiting class, many of the flaws that Houston had on its offensive line had been fixed. Many new transfers from 2026 only seem to improve the line further as bigger names join Houston's roster.

Some may say that those big names come to Houston thanks to the Cougar's recent victory against the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl. Since Houston has won that bowl game, it has garnered much more attention in the media and in the portal.

One of the big names that has recently transferred to Houston is Shadre Hurst, an offensive lineman from the Tulane Green Wave. With his last collegiate season happening with the Cougars, does Hurst have enough when it comes to the offensive line?

Hurst before Houston

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hurst began his collegiate journey after graduating at Cartersville High School in Georgia. While he wasn't picked up by scouts, Hurst made sure to make himself noticed, as he played both offensive and defensive when it came to the lineman position.

Because of his knowledge on both sides of the ball, he was nominated to the first team All-Region 7-AAAAA Offensive Line selection in Georgia. He also competed in other sports like wrestling, and won a state championship as a senior.

Still, neither of those accomplishments helped him get noticed by scouts, as he came out of High School with no stars to his name. He did eventually get a couple of offers, and Hurst ended up signing with Tulane in 2022.

We didn't get to see much of Hurst on the field in 2022, but his career opened up in 2023, when he became one of the AAC's better offensive linemen and became an FWAA Freshman All-America honoree.

After that, Hurst and Tulane saw much success together, and Hurst even became a three-time American Athletic Conference Champion in 22, 23, and 25. After a successful 2025 season with the Green Wave, Hurst would eventually join the Houston Cougars through the transfer portal.

Since then, Hurst looks like one of the best guys on Houston's offensive line, as his knowledge on both sides of the ball impacts his decision making when it comes to game time. He knows how the defender will move and what plays they will run, so having Hurst on the offensive line is a major win for Houston.