Jim Nantz Praises Legendary Houston QB Case Keenum
In an interview with CoogTV to be released in full on Monday, Sept. 22, longtime CBS Sports broadcaster and Houston men's golf alum Jim Nantz had multiple talking points ranging from his upbringing at his alma mater to the sky-bright future of Houston Cougars football.
What touched closer to the heart of Nantz's pride was his long-standing admiration for quarterback Case Keenum, who set a triplet of FBS career passing records including 19,217 passing yards and 1,546 completions, both of which are still held today, along with 155 passing touchdowns, a record shared with Dillion Gabriel.
While in most cases a successful college career typically doesn't equate to immediate professional success, Nantz nodded to how Keenum's NFL journey required facing and overcoming adversity en route to a starting job in his sophomore campaign as a stay-home undrafted free agent signing.
"Case didn't have the easiest route initially in his pro career to getting to be a starting quarterback," Nantz said. "But he had his first start years ago for the Texans at Kansas City, and I was just thrilled to be able to be there for the first time that he was under center as a starter."
A career of sufficience and sustainability
Nantz's call, although notably the fifth game as part of a 14-game losing streak to finish the season for the Houston Texans as part of their disappointing 2013 campaign, sparked a lasting friendship between him and Keenum, as it was only the beginning of an ongoing and proven NFL career.
"Stayed in touch ever since," Nantz said. "He's made a great career for himself in the NFL. His longevity speaks for itself. He reps us so well with his leadership, his knowledge of an offense, his support of his teammates, and that's why his career has been extended as long as it has."
The leadership element spoke volumes for Keenum, who in a return stint with the Texans in 2023, served as a mentor to C.J. Stroud in his historic rookie campaign. In Stroud's absence due to a concussion he sustained in Week 14 of that season, Keenum led the Texans to a 19-16 comeback win over the Titans in overtime the following week, in which after throwing a pick six in the second quarter, he finished his tally with 229 yards on 23 of 36 in completions with a late fourth quarter touchdown that sent the game out of regulation.
The true highlight of Keenum's NFL career, all while still holding his status as the most prolific passer in FBS history, undoubtedly came in the form of the "Minneapolis Miracle", in which in the 2017 NFC Divisional Round for the Minnesota Vikings against the New Orleans Saints, he hurled a pass to Stefon Diggs who ran it 61 yards to the house to win the game as time expired. It was Keenum's shining moment of the season, in which he was named the starter in Week 2 after an injury to Sam Bradford.
"He's reliable, he's smart, he's a wonderful teammate," Nantz said. "It's great to have him in the quarterback room and have his wisdom and perspective. The short of it is, Case Keenum is one of the great Cougars of all time."