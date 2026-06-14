Kansas State vs. Houston Football: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Houston football will take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 10, inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Wildcats will be one of the toughest opponents that Houston will face all season, and their offensive attack will be one of the best in the conference.

Houston and Kansas State have three matchups which will ultimately decide this game.

3 Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Nov 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Avery Johnson vs. Houston D-Line

Kansas State’s senior quarterback Avery Johnson is the most valuable player on the team, and he is the centerpiece of the Wildcats’ offense.

Last season, he threw for 2,385 yards and 18 touchdowns, while throwing just six interceptions.

He is also very good at escaping the pocket and extending plays, and he rushed for 477 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

Opposing defenses can take advantage of his game by forcing him to stay in the pocket, and he was sacked 13 times last season.

Former Oregon defensive lineman Ashton Porter will be the guy to watch for Houston in this matchup, and he has a very good chance to get to the quarterback multiple times.

Amare Thomas vs. Kansas State’s Secondary

Houston’s senior wide receiver broke out last year after transferring in from UAB. In 2025, he finished with 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also finished No. 2 in the conference in receiving yards and touchdowns, and he could make an even bigger jump this season.

On the other hand, Kansas State’s passing defense finished No. 12 in the conference last year, allowing an average of 222.4 yards per game.

The Wildcats did address this issue by adding safeties Adrian Mattox from Georgia and Koy Beasley from Miami (OH).

While the secondary should be much better this season, Thomas could lead the Big 12 in several categories, proving a tough matchup that will determine this game.

Kansas State’s Passing Attack vs. Houston’s Secondary

Kansas State hired former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein to become the program’s next head coach.

With Klein added to an offense which was already one of the best in the conference, the Wildcats’ passing game will no doubt be the team’s biggest strength.

Kansas State also added two big pieces from the transfer portal in Izaiah Williams and Joshua Manning, who both have SEC experience.

Facing such a tough air-rad offense posses a huge challenge for Houston’s secondary, which lost three of its top corners to the NFL.

Houston’s secondary leader Kentrell Webb will be the player to watch in this matchup as he will be heavily relied upon to cover Kansas State’s top receivers.