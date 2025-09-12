Keys To The Game for Houston Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes
The Houston Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes are just one day away from their highly anticipated matchup.
Both teams are looking to start 1-0 in conference play and have different routes to achieve that goal.
Houston’s Keys To The Game
The Cougars enter Friday’s game as 4.5-point favorites and are 2-0 on the season.
Houston has several key strengths and weaknesses entering this matchup and they have a tough game in the conference opener.
Quick Start
One thing head coach Willie Fritz mentioned is that he wants the Cougars to get their offense flowing earlier in games.
Houston struggled in the season opener to have consistent drives and push the ball down the field against SFA.
The following week, Houston had zero points up until senior running back Dean Connors broke away for a 54-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds remaining in the half.
However, the Cougars found their momentum in the second half of the game and erupted for four touchdowns.
Houston may have found their offensive rhythm late against Rice and look to carry that success over against Colorado early.
Establish The Run
Houston relies on their running game more than most teams do, and establishing the run is vital for their success.
This season, the Cougars have rushed 84 times for 395 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Connors leads the running back room with 182 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Stacy Sneed follows with 66 rushing yards and averages just over four yards per carry.
Connors and Sneed will be relied on in this game with Re’Shaun Sanford II undergoing season ending knee surgery and J’Marion Burnette being ruled out with a hand injury.
Stop Colorado’s Run Game
Colorado is also a team who will keep the ball on ground and establish the run as well.
The Buffaloes running back room is back healthy for the game, and they have three talented running backs that can make a difference.
Senior running back Simeon Price leads Colorado with 84 rushing yards and has hauled in two receptions.
Sophomore running back Micah Welch follows with 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He is a very explosive back who can get up to top speed in a hurry.
Junior running back Dallan Hayden also returns from an injury and is a very talented and experienced back who gives Colorado a different look and the depth they need.
Last week, the Rice Owls gashed Houston with their run game for 177 yards and a touchdown.
At points in the game, it felt like Houston could not stop the Owl’s run game and this could show to be an issue tonight against a talented Colorado squad.
Houston vs. Colorado
Houston has a very talented roster and faces a strong Colorado squad on Friday.
The Cougars know all the keys to win this game, they just have to execute it on the field.
Houston faces Colorado on Friday, Sep. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.