Kickoff Time, TV Details Announced for Houston vs. West Virginia
The Houston Cougars will be rolling into the back half of the season after picking up a statement win, returning home after traveling to the desert and defeating the defending Big 12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils 24-16 at Mountain America Stadium.
The Coogs established control of the game throughout the night, shutting out the Sun Devils 20 to nothing heading into the fourth quarter with thanks to another efficient outing from quarterback Conner Weigman completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 201 yards, a touchdown without an interception, and was a big influence on the ground rushing 21 times for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
After their game under the lights against the Sun Devils in Tempe, the Cougars will return home to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, with kickoff for Houston against West Virginia slated for the morning.
Details for Houston-West Virginia
The Cougars will square off with the Mountaineers on Nov. 1 at 11:00 a.m. in Houston, Texas. This will be the second time the Coogs kick off a home game at 11, the last being their win against the Arizona Wildcats two weeks ago.
The Coogs' sixth conference matchup of the season will be televised on FS1, where Houston will look to continue its momentum rolling as it charges into Big 12 championship game contention.
While the Coogs were out in Tempe defeating the Sun Devils, over 2,000 miles away in Morgantown, West Virginia, the Mountaineers battled to a close loss against a really solid TCU Horned Frogs squad, losing by just a score of 23-17.
West Virginia will head to Houston, reeling, sitting as one of the bottom teams in the Big 12 now, with a 2-6 record and winless in conference play. The only two wins for the Mountaineers in 2025 have come against Robert Morris and a Pitt team that is now 6-2 and third in the ACC.
The history between Houston and West Virginia is one of the newest created by the Coogs' move over to the Big 12 a few years ago, with only one matchup played between the two programs, with Houston holding the series lead 1-0.
The Coogs welcomed the Mountaineers to TDECU Stadium in their first season in the conference and came away with a victory in a high-scoring affair, 41-39, which saw 42 points be scored in the fourth quarter. The win was also the first victory for the Coogs in Big 12 play.
While it was Houston's first season in the conference, the finish was as Big 12 as it gets with the Cougars winning on a Hail Mary with quarterback Donovan Smith finding wide receiver Stephon Johnson for a 57-yard touchdown as time expired to lift the Coogs to victory.