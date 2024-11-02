Live updates, score: Kansas State at Houston Big 12 football game
Kansas State and Houston had to wait a little longer to kick off their Big 12 football game on Saturday afternoon.
With lightning in the Houston area, the 2:30 p.m. CT start time was delayed over an hour. The game officially kicked off at 3:45 p.m. CT.
No. 17 Kansas State (7-1, 4-1) comes into TDECU Stadium as 13.5-point favorites over Houston (3-5, 2-3). The Wildcats' Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes are very much alive.
Can the Cougars pull off an upset for the second consecutive week?
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis, big play highlights and much more as Houston and Kansas State square off in a Big 12 football matchup:
Second Quarter Live Updates
Houston field goal! Jack Martin boots a 22-yard field goal in the rain to give Houston a 10-3 lead with 8:37 left in the first half. This is shaping up to be Houston's kind of game.
Houston touchdown! On 4th-and-2 from Kansas State's 45-yard line, Houston QB Zeon Chriss rolls right and finds Joseph Manjack IV for a 44-yard gain down to the one-yard line. On the next play Chriss scores on a one-yard run to give Houston a 7-3 lead. This game is playing out exactly as Willie Fritz hoped: a low scoring defensive scrum.
First Quarter Live Updates
End of first quarter: Kansas State 3, Houston 0
Kansas State field goal: The Jayhawks score on their opening drive on a 23-yard field goal from Chris Tennant to take a 3-0 lead. The drive covers 70 yards on 15 plays. Forcing a field goal is a win for Houston's defense.
Kansas State will start with the ball.
Pregame Updates
It's a "black out" at TDECU Stadium with Houston fans wearing black and the Cougars donning special black uniforms with white helmets.
The fans are still filing back into TDECU Stadium after the lightning delay.