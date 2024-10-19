Live updates, TV channel: Houston-Kansas Big 12 football game
The Houston Cougars had one of the worst offenses in college football heading into their Oct. 4 matchup at TCU.
Then head coach Willie Fritz started Louisiana QB transfer Zeon Chriss against the Horned Frogs - and he was electric (15-18 for 141 yards and a TD, plus 97 yards and a TD on the ground). The Cougars are hoping they've found their answer at quarterback.
Saturday's game at Kansas will be another road test for Chriss and the Cougars. Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights here:
FIRST QUARTER UPDATES
TOUCHDOWN KANSAS: You've got to be kidding. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a jump ball into the end zone and Quentin Skinner outleaps Houston defensive back Jeremiah Wilson for a 48-yard touchdown reception. Kansas 14, Houston 0.
INTERCEPTION KANSAS: Not a great start for Zeon Chriss. Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant picks off Chriss on the Cougars' first possession and Kansas takes over at Houston's 48-yard line.
TOUCHDOWN KANSAS: The Jayhawks march down the field on their opening drive, capping a 15-play drive with a two-yard touchdown pass from Jalon Daniels to Jared Casey. It's Kansas 7, Houston 0 with 5:56 left in the first quarter.
Kansas has the ball to start the game.
Houston at Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Houston (2-4, 1-2) at Kansas (1-5, 0-3) in a Big 12 football game
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, October 19
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+