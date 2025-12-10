Local Houston Legend Joins Houston Cougars' Coaching Staff

After a thrilling 9-3 season, the Houston Cougars are already prepping for the future with the hiring of Michael Bishop. On Dec. 9, the local legend and former Heisman finalist was officially announced as an offensive assistant for the Cougars.

For the past five years, Bishop has been the head coach at Legacy The School of Sports Sciences. While Bishop's role with the Cougars hasn't been outlined as of right now, the local legend has been spotted at practices this week.

Michael Bishop to ⁦@PaperCityMag⁩ on joining Willie Fritz's Houston staff, continuing with Keisean Henderson: "To keep growing with him, watch him continue to grow, you can't ask for anything better..Grateful to be in same building and keep building a legacy with Keisean." pic.twitter.com/reRhsucL7i — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) December 9, 2025

It isn't surprising that Fritz wanted Bishop to join him on his coaching staff. With five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson officially on his way to join the Cougars, having a familiar face in Bishops could allow the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class to develop quickly.

While Bishop was widely considered one of the first dual-threat quarterbacks at Willis High School, very few college coaches wanted to give the Conroe, Texas native a shot. Fritz was the only college coach to give Bishop a real shot at the quarterback position.

After playing at Blinn College under Coach Fritz, Bishop then transferred to Kansas State finishing behind Ricky Williams in Heisman voting.

Bishop's Relationship to Keisean Henderson

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail view of Houston Cougars helmets on the sideline during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After roughly 10 season in the Canadian Football League, Bishop then returned home to Houston. He then moved into a career of coaching and met a young dual-threat quarterback named Keisean Henderson. Bishop then served as the young quarterback's mentor through his high school career.

In four years at Legacy The School of Sports Sciences, Henderson completed 492 of 760 passes for just over 8000 yards and 92 touchdowns. The Spring, Texas native also rushed for over 760 yards and 16 touchdowns. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, the young star is considered one of the best prospects to come out of high school in recent memory.

Bishop joining the Cougars as an offensive assistant coach just makes sense. Both he and Fritz were some of the first coaches to sense that there was something special about Henderson before he got to high school.

Houston was also one of the first schools to offer the dual-threat quarterback. After offering Henderson on April 1, 2023, the quarterback committed to the Cougars on May 27, 2024. He also received offers from programs like Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, LSU and Georgia.

Fritz's belief in Henderson being a program-defining quarterback mirrors his belief in Bishop in the past. Now with a coach on the offensive staff that he trusts, Henderson is poised to become the face of Houston football.

