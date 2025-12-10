Multiple Houston Cougars Recognized on Dave Campbell's All-Texas Teams

The Houston Cougars enjoyed a remarkably improved year, with the Coogs ending the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record, a quick turnaround in year two with Willie Fritz as the program's head coach from their four-win season in Fritz's first year with the team.

The 2025 season was a year of firsts for the Coogs, such as starting a season 4-0 for the first time since 2016, earning bowl eligibility, and being ranked in both the AP and Coaches Polls for the first time since 2022. And finally, being ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2021.

After the Cougars' success throughout the season, their performances have not gone unnoticed, as on Tuesday, Dave Campbell's Texas Football released its 2025 All-Texas College Football Teams, highlighting the best players at the many programs in the Lone Star State, with the Coogs being well represented with six players across the first and second teams.

All-Texas First Team

Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Three of the Coogs representatives made the first team, with defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr, cornerback Will James, and kicker Ethan Sanchez all making the All-Texas First Team.

Senior defense tackle Allen Jr. played in all 12 of Houston's matchups this season, totaling 75 tackles (32 solo), seven tackles-for-loss, two pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble. The senior also received All-Big 12 Conference Second-Team honors.

James emerged as one of the Cougars' best players in the secondary, with the sophomore cornerback recording 32 tackles (26 solo), four tackles-for-loss, three interceptions to go along with five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. For his breakout season, James was also recognized with an All-Big 12 Conference Second Team selection.

Sanchez converted some big field goals for the Coogs throughout the season, with three game-winning field goals this year, as the senior kicker made 20 of his 25 field goal attempts and was a perfect 38 of 38 on extra point attempts.

All-Texas Second Team

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

On the second team, the Coogs featured wide receiver Amare Thomas, tight end Tanner Koziol, and safety Wrook Brown.

Thomas became the go-to in the Cougars' offense, with the wide receiver finishing the regular season as the Big 12's third leading receiver with 59 receptions for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas' 2025 season was one of the best in recent years by a Cougars receiver, with his 906 yards and touchdown being the highest marks since 2022.

The Cougars' top tight end in Koziol, became a dependable target in the offense with the six-foot-seven target, ending the season with his 65 receptions being the most on the team, to go along with 651 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown became a vital part of the Cougars' defense, with the senior safety logging 44 tackles (23 solo), six tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, along with four pass deflections. For his 2025 season, Brown also earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.