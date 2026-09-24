No. 25 Houston vs. Georgia Southern: Who Wins and Why

The No. 25 Houston Cougars are coming off a disappointing 28-26 road loss to the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders. As the season continues, the Cougars look to bounce back on the road Saturday against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Houston has an 87.9% chance of winning. But sometimes, you never know against an underdog.

Here are score predictions from the Houston Cougars on SI staff.

Houston 52, Georgia Southern 17

This is probably the easiest game left on Houston's schedule, and it can't afford to disappoint. With the Eagles at 1-2, Houston still ranked, and the Cougars looking to take out some anger on an opponent, I expect a beatdown.

Houston ranks 7th in yards per game so far in 2026 and should do what it wants on offense. Quarterback Max Johnson could be a problem for a Houston secondary that just wasn't good last week or in Week 1, but unless he can put up insane numbers, the Eagles don't have much of a chance.

The run defense will have its moments, as will the running game on offense. The Eagles may stun Houston and keep it close on Saturday, but don't be surprised if it gets even uglier than this. - Tyler Crum

Houston 40, Georgia Southern 20

The Cougars will get back on track, with running back Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II dominating the run game. Additionally, quarterback Conner Weigman stays efficient in the air and controls the tempo of the game.

The Cougars gain the momentum they lost against Texas Tech and start conference play 3-1. - Micah Clay

Houston 37, Georgia Southern 10

After a really tough loss against Texas Tech last week, Houston does well in a get-right game against Georgia Southern. Lack of motivation shouldn't be a problem with the way last week ended. The Cougars bounce back strongly on the road and the defense puts together a great performance in all facets, including a couple of turnovers.

Offensively, Houston dominates on the ground and Conner Weigman puts in an efficient game. Houston back in the win column. - Manaav Gupta