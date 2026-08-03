One Houston Player Could Become the Face of the Big 12 Race

Houston's current conference has a lot of competition throughout all of the team's rosters.

Many rookies are fighting for starting jobs against veterans who have played college football before. These veterans of the game have a lot of talent and experience, making them the clear-cut winners for starting spots until the rookies develop.

The current Houston roster has seen a similar pattern where new players take a year to develop and play their first game in their second season. Not only does this allow the new players to get accustomed to the new collegiate environment, but it also allows them to learn from the veterans.

When it comes to one of Houston's biggest names on the roster, Amare Thomas could become the next biggest player from the Cougars to get a Big 12 conference award. What award could he be the best fit for, and how would this affect the new players around him?

Amare Thomas and the Big 12 awards

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Thomas was one of Houston's best receivers and one of the best in the conference. While he did have some accomplishments in the conference, like making the All-Big 12 first team, many were wondering if he would also claim the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

However, his accomplishments wouldn't land him any conference awards, with LJ Martin from BYU securing the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. His junior season was a great one, but not great enough for the conference awards.

2026 offers a new chance for Thomas to get the award, and he's one of the few players on the Houston roster who could make that push. With his speed and consistency, he could easily break 1,000 total receiving yards on the season.

Not only would this be great for his chances at the Big 12 awards at the end of the year, but it would also set an example of what a Houston receiver should be. It teaches the new players on the roster what their goals should be and who they can become if they build up their strengths to their limits.

As one of Houston's best players on the roster, Thomas is an example of the new culture that Houston has had for the past few months. The hard work and discipline from the Houston roster will translate to their games, and it will make Thomas the best candidate to be the new face of the Big 12 race.