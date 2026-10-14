One Matchup Will Decide Houston-Oklahoma State Showdown

On Saturday, the No. 20 Houston Cougars host the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a massive Big 12 matchup.

Both teams have a loss, so taking a loss could be catastrophic for their College Football Playoff chances. However, this big matchup between the Cougars and Cowboys could be decided by the quarterback battle.

Conner Weigman Vs. Drew Mestemaker: By The Numbers

Conner Weigman:

Conner Weigman has been frankly amazing in 2026, with 1,428 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and only 1 interception, plus 177 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on 48 carries.

Weigman has been very careful with the ball and extremely hard to stop for opposing defenses. His dual-threat ability has also made him a problem for opposing defenses, especially in short-yardage situations. Weigman's growth from last season to this season is great for the Cougars.

Weigman has also completed 66.7% of his passes, showing that the star senior quarterback has been able to be accurate while still possessing significant amounts of speed.

Drew Mestemaker:

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has also been extremely good so far in 2026. In his first game, Mestemaker and the Cowboys looked terrible as he completed 29 of 49 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Simply put, the Cowboys' 24-10 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in Week 1 was one of the week's most embarrassing, given the Cowboys' talent. The very next week, however, the Cowboys stunned the CFB world by upsetting the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, winning 39-31 despite being 24.5-point underdogs. The year prior, the Cowboys lost 69-3 in Eugene.

OSU QB Drew Mestemaker warms up before an NCAA football game between the Cowboys and the Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two bad interceptions, including a pick-six, kept the Ducks in the game despite being outgained 554-281. Since then, Mestemaker has only gotten better, throwing 10 touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys are now right in the mix for the Big 12 and are 4-1 heading into this marquee matchup against the Cougars.

At first, Mestemaker struggled with turnovers, but he's improved and made NFL-level throws. It wouldn't be unreasonable to say these guys could eventually play each other on Sunday. Such QB talent going head-to-head in a college football game doesn't happen often, and either of them can carry their team to victory.

Both Quarterbacks Will Be Big Challenges To Defend

Oklahoma State's defense has been up and down in 2026, allowing 24 points to Tulsa, 31 to Oregon, 24 to West Virginia, and 28 to UCF. Weigman and the Cougars may be the Cowboys' toughest challenge yet.

In addition to Weigman, the Cowboys will have to contend with a strong 1-2 punch at running back: Re'Shaun Sanford II (75 carries, 404 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Makhi Hughes (80 carries, 387 yards, 3 touchdowns).

This Cowboy has been largely good thanks to Mestemaker and the high-powered Cowboy offense. So it wouldn't be surprising to see both teams score more than 35 points. For Houston, defending Mestemaker and Co. will be a big challenge, as Houston has at times struggled to stop high-powered offenses.

The Houston secondary finally had a good game last week against Avery Johnson and the Kansas State Wildcats, but Mestemaker possesses a ton of arm talent, plus weapons. Wide receivers Wyatt Young, Justin Bowick, and Miles Coleman have been a handful to deal with for opposing defenses.

OSU WR Wyatt Young reacts after a touchdown during the first half against UCF in Week 6. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to those weapons, Mestemaker also has a great running back who transferred from the North Texas Mean Green with head coach Eric Morris and several other stars (including Mestemaker, Young, and Coleman), who has run for 524 yards and two touchdowns on 106 carries. From the North Texas Mean Green under head coach Eric Morris.

In other words, Houston's defense faces an opponent of exceptional talent. It will be intriguing to see whether the secondary tuned up against the Wildcats last week or reverts to its old form. Either way, though, Mestemaker is the kind of QB who can put the ball in such a spot that the defensive back can't defend it.

This game is huge for both programs. For Houston, a loss here likely kills its Big 12 hopes. Its playoff hopes are also in serious jeopardy. For Oklahoma State, a loss here does the same thing but also complicates their hopes of a CFP spot.

The Cowboys' loss to Tulsa doesn't look good, and their big win over Oregon means less with Oregon unranked. The quarterback battle between Weigman and Mestemaker will be gigantic in who takes home a very important win.