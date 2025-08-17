Pair of Houston Cougars Named to Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List
Each year, the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award goes out to the most outstanding person and player of Polynesian descent. The recipient must exemplify excellence and integrity on and off the field. Last year, the award went to former Arizona wide receiver and now-Carolina Panther Tetairoa McMillan.
This season, a total of 81 players across 40 NCAA Division I programs. Finalists for the award will be announced on December 9, 2025 and will be selected by a the the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, comprised of Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson (Chairman, former NFL player and Inaugural Inductee), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, Inaugural Inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche, and former NFL Player and Class of 2023 Inductee Manti Te'o.
The Houston Cougars had two players named to the initial watch list for the award, linebacker Sione Fotu and defensive lineman Khalil Laufau.
Who are the Coogs’ Candidates?
Fotu transferred to Houston after three seasons at Utah. Last year, he made eight appearances and three starts, where he accumulated 19 tackles, two pass breakups, and a QB hurry in 176 defensive snaps. Fotu stands at six feet, 226 pounds. Coming out of Bingham High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, Fotu was a three-star prospect and was ranked the No. 7 recruit in the state.
Laufau, another Salt Lake City native, came to Houston after spending two seasons at Washington State. He has appeared in 19 games with three starts and has recorded 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks over his career. At six-foot-three, 300 pounds, Laufau was a three-star recruit out of Herriman High School.
According to his Houston bio, Laufau chose the Coogs “because of the amount of love the coaching staff show and continue showing through his brightest and darkest days.”
The Cougars’ two Polynesian College Football Player of the Year candidates are just a couple of transfers that are expected to make a difference immediately. Quarterback Conner Weigman transferred in from Texas A&M, three offensive linemen, two tight ends, three wide receivers, and 14 defenders have all transferred in to coach Willie Fritz’s program.
Fotu and Laufau’s road to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award starts on Aug. 28 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.