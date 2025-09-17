Preseason Accolades Already Beginning to Pour In For Houston Cougars Stars

𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒍𝒍-𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒔@joseph_tugler & @emanuelsharp_ receive recognition from Chris Dortch's Blue Ribbon Yearbook@UHouston at #⃣3⃣ in Preseason Top 25 & picked as @Big12Conference favorite



🔗 – https://t.co/BeEIi5abvf#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/jE9jlb0SbR