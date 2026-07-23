Projecting Houston’s Offensive Week 1 Depth Chart Before Fall Camp Begins

Houston wrapped up spring practice with plenty of optimism heading into the 2026 season. After adding instant impact talent through both the transfer portal and the high school ranks, Houston head football coach Willie Fritz's roster appears deeper across nearly every position group.

The Cougars are just over a month away from taking on the Oregon State Beavers in the season opener on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. inside TDECU Stadium.



While fall camp will ultimately determine the final depth chart, here's an early projection of how the Cougars' offense could line up entering Week 1.

What Houston’s Offensive Depth Chart Could Look Like in the Season Opener

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) celebrates after a touchdown reception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

1. Alvin Ebosele

2. Ronnell McLain

Houston returns one of its most reliable offensive linemen in senior Alvin Ebosele, who is expected to anchor the left side once again. The senior started all 13 games in 2025 and did not surrender a sack in 10 of those contests, making him the clear favorite to protect the quarterback's blind side. Sophomore Ronnell McLain projects as the primary backup thanks to his versatility.



Left Guard

1. Shadre Hurst

2. Larry Crawford

One of Houston's biggest portal additions was Tulane transfer Shadre Hurst, who arrives with the expectation of stepping into the starting lineup immediately. Hurst was among the top offensive linemen available this offseason, grading as the No. 6 guard nationally in 2025 per PFF, and he should strengthen the interior from day one. After appearing in six games as a sophomore, junior guard Larry Crawford is expected to provide valuable depth behind Hurst.

Center

1. Anthony Boswell

2. Ronnell McLain

Sophomore center Anthony Boswell appears to have the inside track for the starting center job after transferring from Toledo. The young pass protector has impressed throughout the offseason and should play an important role in keeping Houston's offensive line together. McLain once again provides depth in this position if called upon.

Right Guard

1. McKenzie Angelo

2. Hingano Hautau

Veteran guard McKenzie Angelo enters fall camp as the projected starter at right guard after being graded as the top blocker on the team in 2025. He also did not allow a sack on 368 pass block snaps. Senior guard Hingano Hautau should continue to earn more snaps this season and he gives Houston another experienced option on the interior.

Right Tackle

1. Drew Terrill

2. Hayden Wright

Miami (Ohio) transfer Drew Terrill is expected to make an immediate impact after earning recognition as the MAC's highest-graded run blocker last season. His addition should give Houston another dependable veteran up front. Northwestern transfer Hayden Wright adds depth and another developmental piece with plenty of upside to him.

Quarterbacks

1. Conner Weigman

2. Keisean Henderson

3. Luke Carney

There isn't much debate surrounding Houston's quarterback room. Conner Weigman remains the clear starter after totaling 3,405 yards of offense in 2025 and will once again lead the Cougars. Five-star freshman Keisean Henderson is expected to back him up and could see the field in specialty packages or late-game situations. Syracuse transfer Luke Carney rounds out the depth chart as an experienced third option.

Running Backs

1. Makhi Hughes

2. Re'Shaun Sanford II

3. DJ Butler

Houston has one of its deepest running back groups in recent years, but Oregon transfer Makhi Hughes still enters the season as the projected starter and has earned a lot of praise from the Cougars’ coaching staff. Sophomore Re'Shaun Sanford II has continued to progress after suffering a season-ending injury last year and should be next in line, while junior DJ Butler proved late last season that he can be a dependable contributor when called upon.

WR-X

1. Koby Young

2. Harvey Broussard III

Sophomore receiver Koby Young is ready for a larger role after posting 12 receptions for 191 yards during his first significant action a season ago. Junior Harvey Broussard III gives Houston another big-bodied target with the size and athleticism to make plays in contested situations.

Slot Receiver

1. Amare Thomas

2. Jaquise Martin

Senior Amare Thomas established himself as one of the conference's premier receivers last season, finishing second in the Big 12 in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He'll once again be one of the focal points of Houston's offense. Sophomore Jaquise Martin has emerged as a talented young option behind him and should continue developing this fall.

WR-Z

1. Trent Walker

2. Muizz Tounkara

Former Oregon State receiver Trent Walker brings proven production and experience after totaling 174 career catches for 980 yards and four touchdowns. He enters camp as the favorite to start at the Z position. Florida transfer Muizz Tounkara should also factor into the rotation and gives Houston another explosive athlete on the outside.

Tight Ends

1. Patrick Overmyer

2. Luke McGary

Junior tight end Patrick Overmyer is expected to be the star in Houston's tight end room after transferring from UTSA, where he recorded a 344-yard sophomore campaign. The Kingwood native offers upside as both a receiver and blocker. Senior Luke McGary should complement him well, particularly in blocking situations while still contributing offensively in certain situations.

