Projecting The Post-Spring 2026 Houston Cougars Offensive Depth Chart

The Houston Cougars look to build upon an impressive 2025 campaign with the additions of the 2026 high school and transfer portal classes.

With the Cougars now finished with their spring season, Houston is just over four months away from taking the field again in September against the Oregon State Beavers.

While the depth chart is not fully decided for the 2026 season, this is how the team projects to look coming out of spring camp.

Houston’s Project 2026 Offensive Depth Chart

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks

1. Conner Weigman

2. Keisean Henderson

3. Luke Carney

There really aren’t any surprises when it comes to the quarterbacks, as this is how many would’ve guessed the order would turn out. Weigman will once again look to lead a revamped Cougar’s offense this season, and he is coming off an impressive 3,405 total yard season. The backup will be none other than five-star phenom Keisean Henderson, who has been side-by-side with Weigman since he arrived on campus. It would not be a surprise to see Henderson appear several times late in games, or even in goal-line or short-yardage situations. Syracuse transfer quarterback Luke Carney should be in the emergency backup role, and with a full year of college football under his belt, he is a great guy to have in the QB room.

Running Backs

1. Makhi Hughes

2. Re’Shaun Sanford II

3. DJ Butler

With this loaded running back room, almost any of these guys could be the starter, and it makes sense; however, junior running back Makhi Hughes will be the most likely RB1 to begin the season. As long as Re’Shaun Sanford continues to trend in the right direction, he will most likely be second in the depth chart, followed by Butler, who was a huge piece late in the season last year for the Cougars.

WR-X

1. Koby Young

2. Harvey Broussard III

For the X position, sophomore receiver Koby Young emerges as the top guy. He got his first real game action last season, totaling 12 receptions for 191 yards. Senior receiver Harvey Broussard will also get his fair share of touches this year, and his 6-foot-4 frame and athletic ability make him a real threat on jump balls. This duo will see a lot of increased action this season due to the amount of talent up and down this receiver room.

WR-Z

1. Trent Walker

2. Muizz Tounkara

Oregon State transfer Trent Walker is just about a lock to be the starter at the Z position, and he brings a wealth of experience to this team. Throughout his career, he has tallied 174 catches for 980 yards and four touchdowns. Florida transfer Muizz Tounkara also has a real shot to get reps at this position as well, and he can be a real weapon with all of the attention on Houston's top targets.

Slot Reciever

1. Amare Thomas

2. Jaquise Martin

Senior wide receiver Amare Thomas was one of the best receivers in the entire Big 12 Conference last season, finishing second in both touchdowns and receiving yards. Now, he will be expected to have that same impact, and he will be a day-one starter. Sophomore receiver Jaquise Martin has a chance to earn the backup spot at this rotation, and he has a lot of potential that the coaching staff is excited about.

Tight Ends

1. Patrick Overmyer

2. Luke McGary

The duo of Overmyer and McGary should take up most of the reps at tight end this season. Overmyer, a transfer from UTSA, looks to add upon his 344-yard sophomore season, and the Kingwood native has a ton of upside in this offense. McGary will also have the opportunity to catch passes; however, he will mostly be utilized because of his blocking.

Right Tackle

1. Drew Terrill

2. Hayden Wright

Miami Ohio transfer Drew Terril was a huge pick up this offseason for head coach Willie Fritz, and he projects as the starting right tackle this season. He ranked as the No. 1 run blocker in the entire MAC last season, and he will be vital to Houston's success. Redshirt freshman Hayden Wright transferred from Northwestern as well and will likely add depth at this position.

Right Guard

1. McKenzie Angelo

2. Hingano Hautau

Senior McKenzie Angelo will most likely get the nod as the starting right guard, followed by senior Hingano Hautau, who will see an increase in snaps this season.

Center

1. Anthony Boswell

2. Ronnell McLain

Sophomore center Anthony Boswell seems to be the clear favorite to win the starting job at center. After spending a season at Purdue and Toledo, the 300-pound sophomore transferred to Houston this offseason and has a real shot at playing a significant amount of snaps. Sophomore center Ronnell McLain projects as the backup this season.

Left Guard

1. Shadre Hurst

2. Larry Crawford

Senior Shadre Hurst was one of the top offensive linemen in the portal this offseason, and the Tulane transfer will be an instant impact this season for the Cougars. Junior Larry Crawford should fill in snaps as well at left guard.

Left Tackle

1. Alvin Ebosele

2. Ronnell McLain

The last position on the offense is left tackle, and senior Alvin Ebosele has the edge to be the starter at the position. In 2025, he started all 13 games at tackle and did not allow a sack in 10 of them.