Ranking Every Road On The Houston Schedule From Easiest To Hardest

Road games are either easy or tough.

For Houston this season, a few road games appear to be less demanding than others. The schedule offers six road games with a few fanbases that make the environment tricky to play at, while other opponents are still searching for their identity, which makes the contest seem more manageable.

The Cougars travel to take on the Eagles, Buffaloes, Utes, Wildcats, Mountaineers, and Red Raiders, so here’s where those matchups rank from easiest to hardest.

Georgia Southern

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz ton the sidelines coaching against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A non-conference game against a Sun Belt team looks pleasing if you are Houston. Georgia Southern did not have a great season a year ago, finishing 6-6.

When the Eagles did play larger schools like USC and Fresno State, they choked and got blown out. It’s very possible that this happens again as head coach Willie Fritz’s team gains all the confidence and momentum it needs to add a feel-good victory to the win column.

Colorado

It is a new team for head coach Deion Sanders, who hopes to finally get his team on track after a roller-coaster season this past year. There was a ton of shuffling at the quarterback position, as no one really knew in some contests who would get the nod as the No. 1. That happened when the Cougars took on the Buffaloes last season, and it ended up benefiting the defense, as the Cougars snagged a commanding 36-20 win. If there isn’t a firm starter, that might make it a lot easier, even if that didn’t appear to be the case when it occurred last season.

Utah

A new quarterback will be taking over under the new head coach, Morgan Scalley. The quarterback, Devon Dampier, will be the new leader of the offense and will be ready to show off his electric arm and mobility. He is a running quarterback who will use the entire field when he can and scramble to find his open receivers.

Dampier is a red-zone threat and could, alone, give the Houston defense fits. That environment is also ruckus and knows that it has to stop Fritz & Co., or its championship hopes might be washed down the drain.

Kansas State

Another new head coach will face the Cougars: Collin Klein. He was a Heisman Trophy candidate and will be working to get his quarterback for the 2026-27 campaign, Avery Johnson, to that stage. He has all the pieces around him with a newly constructed defense that will be able to compete head-to-head with quarterback Conner Weigman and his crew.

Manhattan feels the days of not being in the College Football Playoffs might be over with a new culture and system now in place. The fans are going to be noisy and rowdy as usual, and with it falling in the middle of the schedule, it will have major implications in the Big 12 standings. It's a brutal, must-see game that isn’t getting enough attention.

West Virginia

No one really saw it coming at TDECU Stadium last year, as dropping the game in front of the home fans 45-35 took a big shot at any hopes of staying in contention in the Big 12 standings. West Virginia was experimenting with its quarterbacks and started Scotty Fox Jr., who led the offense down the field several times to pull off an upset against a ranked team.

This time, it will be with Rich Rodriguez again, in his second stint with the program, and possibly in contention for a better bowl game or even a top spot as it falls in late November. With a good bit of returners with a modified roster, the Mountaineers know that the Cougars could be vulnerable. So do the fans, and with that music playing with everyone singing to John Denver, it could be a bit of a distraction. Mark this one down as trickier than what the experts think.

Texas Tech

No surprises here. The Red Raiders made it to the College Football Playoffs last season and arguably have one of, if not the best, rosters in the Big 12 and possibly even the nation. There won't be flying tortillas, but the rowdy student section, along with the rest of Lubbock, will be ready to rally against an in-state rival.

There are questions about who will be under center for Texas Tech, but regardless of who the quarterback is, head coach Joey McGuire will have his unit prepared for any test thrown their way. Houston is one of them. It’s arguably the biggest game of the season and was only one of three losses that damaged the resume. Get the popcorn ready for arguably the matchup that might matter when it comes to head-to-head tiebreakers.