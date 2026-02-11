Ranking Houston Football’s 5 Best Transfer Portal Additions

The Houston Cougars will look to build after what was a much-improved and impressive season in head coach Willie Fritz's second year at the helm, guiding the Coogs to a 10-3 record and achieving many feats the Coogs hadn't reached in many years.

Fritz was aggressive as he looked to re-tool his roster ahead of the 2026 season, as the Cougars were extremely busy in the transfer portal, bringing in a total of 19 players who will be looked at to make an impact in one way or another.

In that group of 19 players, some will be expected to make a major immediate impact, while others will look to try and find a way to contribute throughout the 2026 season. Here's a look at the five top transfer portal acquisitions the Coogs made in the offseason.

1. Shadre Hurst, OL

Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst blocks during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Any time a two-time All-American can be brought onto the roster is a huge plus, when that two-time All-American is on the offensive line, that addition becomes even greater, and that's what the Coogs got in Tulane transfer offensive lineman Shadre Hurst.

For the last two seasons, Hurst has earned First-Team All-American honors with the Green Wave. In his career, the offensive lineman has recorded 1,224 career pass-blocking snaps at Tulane; Hurst allowed only one career sack and posted a 90.5 pass-blocking grade per PFF.

Now the veteran offensive lineman reunites with Fritz, who recruited him out of high school at Tulane. With his experience and proven talent, Hurst should be a staple of the Cougars' reshaped offensive line in 2026.

2. Makhi Hughes, RB

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes attempts to break a tackle by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Harlem Howard. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player who has reunited with Fritz is Oregon transfer running back Makhi Hughes. The running back spent the last season up in Eugene, where he didn't see much play time, receiving 17 carries for 70 yards in four games.

Before transferring to Oregon, Hughes made his mark at Tulane as a freshman in Fritz's final season as the head coach in 2023. In that season, Hughes rushed for 1,378 yards and seven touchdowns. While Fritz left for Houston in 2024, Hughes followed up his big freshman season with an even better sophomore year at Tulane, tallying 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Now back in a familiar system with Fritz and in an offensive scheme where he had plenty of success, Hughes will look to get back into the form he found in his first two seasons at Tulane, which would be big, as the Cougars lose their top running back from a season ago in Dean Connors.

3. Patrick Overmyer, TE

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The Cougars lose one of their top offensive weapons in tight end Tanner Koziol, who was one of Houston's reliable pass-catchers in 2025. And in an offense that relies heavily on the tight end, the Coogs went out and brought in UTSA transfer Patrick Overmyer.

In his last two seasons with the Road Runners, Overmyer totaled 58 receptions for 627 yards and eight touchdowns over the course of 26 games. Now, in an offensive system that targets the tight end frequently, Overmyer should slide in and pick up the production lost by Koziol's departure.

4. Trent Walker, WR

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker runs the ball after a catch. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

It was an offensive overload for the Cougars in the transfer portal, with another one of their top portal additions being on the offensive side of the ball in Oregon State transfer wide receiver Trent Walker.

The veteran wideout has been extremely productive in his last two seasons with the Beavers. In 2024 and 2025, Walker combined for 149 receptions, 1,724 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. The Cougars needed someone to pair up with a returning Amare Thomas, and Walker should undoubtedly have the talent to create one of the top wide receiver duos in the Big 12.

5. Ashton Porter, EDGE

Oregon Ducks linebacker Ashton Porter celebrates a tackle during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Finally moving onto the defensive side of the ball, the Cougars made a big addition in their defensive line room, bringing in another Oregon transfer, edge rusher Ashton Porter. In his final season at Oregon, Porter recorded 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup for the Ducks in 2025.

The Cypress, Texas native returns home after spending three seasons with the Ducks, being a key addition to a Cougars defensive line that is losing several productive pieces, and Porter will be looked at to replace some of that productivity.