Ranking the Best Houston Cougars Uniform Combos of All-Time

Houston has a lot of history when it comes to the locker room.

Many different experiments have happened in the fitting room, with different variations of the red and white being put on a jersey. Many other combos included a black highlight too, or in some cases, all over the jersey itself.

When it comes to the history of these jerseys, what combos stand out the most and stand the test of time?

5. Houston's Armed Forces Bowl 2018

Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

While Houston's game with Army may not have been a win, the Cougars were fitted in a uniform reminiscent of the American flag.

The main jersey had nothing much to it, as it kept the main colors of an away uniform with its white jersey and red highlights. The jersey also had a commemorative patch for the bowl with a shield-like shape.

The main highlight of the show was the helmet, as it had the American flag over the UH logo to represent the Armed Forces Bowl. The logo had the colors of the flag and the middle of the helmet had a design with three lines representing the red, white, and blue colors of the flag.

4. Houston 's Original All-Red

Sep 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver (10) in the game against the Rice Owls at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-Imagn Images | John Glaser-Imagn Images

Throughout their time in the AAC, Houston had the modern red uniforms we see today, but had a bolder approach to the design.

With the text in all bold and the shoulders having two white lines, the jersey had more defining traits than the modern version we see today. While the red helmet has stayed throughout the decade, the original red jersey has been retired.

3. Houston's blackout uniforms

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman drops back to pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Introduced in 2022, Houston began wearing a black and white attire similar to their previous black and red from years past. The white highlighted and complemented the black from these uniforms, and this combo was mainly seen during the regular home blackout games.

These uniforms were also worn during a game in 2025, but had a slight change to commemorate a special person on the team. On Nov. 1, Houston wore their black uniforms but had a "#unbreakable" logo on the back of their helmets to honor the late director of strength and performance Kurt Hester.

2. Houston Blue

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) throws a pass that is intercepted during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston blue uniforms were released with major controversy, as the athletics program came under fire for using similar colors to the Tennessee Titans' Oilers throwback uniforms.

In the modern day, most of the controversy has been taken care of, with Houston removing some of the traits that the Oilers uniforms had. The uniforms are now the defining feature of a Houston Cougar home game, as fans and players wear the blue to commemorate Houston's culture.

1. Throwback Uniforms

Nov 8, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The classics can't be beat, and Houston's throwback uniforms from 2014 are definitely the highlight of their uniform history.

With their game against Tulane in 2014, Houston would wear a uniform similar to the ones from the beginning of the program, with the white stripes on the shoulders and text only being found on the helmet.

The original logo makes an appearance on the helmet, which definitely completes the uniform and gives it a charm that can't be found on other uniforms.