Staff Predictions for the Houston Cougars vs. LSU Tigers

The Houston Cougars' final task of the 2025 season is now just a day away, with the Coogs staying home when they take on the LSU Tigers for the Kinder's Texas Bowl, on Saturday, Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kick off slated for 8:15 PM.

The Coogs look to end their much-improved 2025 season with double-digit wins for the first time under head coach Willie Fritz and the first time the program reached that benchmark since 2021. For the Tigers, the Texas Bowl marks the end of a rough season, and looking forward to a new era under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Now with the matchup just a day away, the Houston Cougars on SI staff make their predictions for the final time this season.

Predicting the Texas Bowl

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.

Aaron Raley - Staff Writer

This game practically counts as an additional home game for the Houston Cougars, their first match with LSU in 25 years taking place at NRG Stadium. The Tigers were ranked as high as third in the AP Poll before turning into a meteorite and plummeting out of the ranks in a downfall that including the firing of head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU still has yet to recover from the horrendous second half of its campaign, while the Cougars finished out just fine, and nothing should change as they take on the wounded Tigers team. Houston caps off its best season in years with a bowl game win in front of the hometown crowd.

Prediction: Houston 31, LSU 20

Maanav Gupta - Staff Writer

The Cougars wrap up their successful 2025 season with a hard fought win over the LSU Tigers for their 10th victory of the season. This is more of a defensive game, with Houston’s defense limiting a weaker LSU offense led by backup QB Michael Van Buren. The size of LSU may pose a problem for UH at times, but they still get some big plays from Weigman, Connors and Tanner Koziol. The Cougars hit a field goal on their last drive and hold on to become Texas Bowl champions.

Prediction: Houston 20, LSU 17

Michael Carrara - Staff Writer

For this Texas Bowl matchup, it's mostly balanced but a perfect test for Houston to be able to capture 10 wins in Year 2 of coach Willie Fritz. In scoring nearly 30 per game, along with Conner Weigman’s mobility, it'll be fun to see this faced with LSU’s top 15 points per game allowed rating. Matchup predictors favor LSU, but multiple lines and paper projections love Houston to take advantage of the woeful and once hopeful Tigers.

Prediction: Houston 30, LSU 20

Carson Wersal - Staff Writer

LSU finished the regular season with one of the worst offenses in college football, and against a Houston team that's average or above average in nearly defensive category, I don't see that changing. I think the Cougars outlast the Tigers in a low scoring affair. Houston having nearly every defensive starter ready to go also gives them a considerable advantage.

Prediction: Houston 21, LSU 13

Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer

The Houston Cougars should feel very confident taking on an SEC challenge in LSU, and should have added confidence with the Texas Bowl being in Houston. For the Coogs its ending the season with double-digit wins while the Tigers are just looking to move onto 2026. Given the difference, I expect the Coogs come out with a fiery energy that should stay for the rest of the game.

Prediction: Houston 24, LSU 17