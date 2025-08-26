Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. Houston Cougars Preview: Keys to The Game
On Aug. 28, Houston football will open its junior campaign in the Big 12 in hosting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, its first FCS opponent since Grambling State 2021.
The Thursday evening matchup will also be the earliest calendar start for the Cougars in program history, as the previous nine matchups in August took place anywhere from the 29th to the 31st.
For Houston to avoid being on the wrong end of a monumental upset by an FCS opponent, the Cougars must showcase their offensive potential put together through the offseason and break a scoring trend that's held them back from truly playing their own brand of football for the past few seasons. Here are two simple keys to victory for Houston, which are mostly based around balance and comfort:
FBS vs. FCS: Break 40, even as much as 50
In Fritz's debut 4-8 campaign with Houston in 2024, the Cougars only broke the 20-point mark three times all season, with an eight-quarter scoreless streak playing a factor. They have only broken the 40-point mark twice as a member of the Big 12, both in the 2023 season in a non-conference double-overtime 43-41 loss at Rice on Sept. 9 and a 41-39 win over West Virginia on a last-play game-winning touchdown on Oct. 21. The Cougars have yet to break the 50-point mark as a member of the Big 12, as the last time the feat was accomplished was in a 77-63 loss at SMU on Nov. 5, 2022, the third time since 2020 the mark was broken.
With as many as eight new starters on offense for the Cougars working under the varying schemes of offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, who ran a West Coast scheme at Tulane under Fritz, there is a prime opportunity in facing FCS talent like SFA for Houston to showcase its true offensive identity. In the case of junior quarterback Conner Weigman, who posts a 15:3 career touchdown-interception radio in home games previously with Texas A&M, it comes down to the comfortability and playing loose for the time being in such an environment in efforts towards bringing back that identity, while avoiding preventable mistakes.
Anchoring Vidlak and Harris
As one of the top connections in the Southland Conference having both been named to the FCS Walter Payton Award watchlist in 2025, the resumes of redshirt senior quarterback Sam Vidlak and senior wide receiver Kylon Harris should come as no slouch to the company of defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, but on paper and in what should be translated into the official matchup, it's a well-balanced exercise for the front seven and defensive backs to limit the attack. The result should often come in stalled series for the Lumberjacks.