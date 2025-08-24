Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. Houston Cougars Preview: Players to Watch
Houston will open its 2025 season at TDECU Stadium in hosting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, where the Cougars are listed as heavy 22.5-point favorites and given an 87.2% win probability according to ESPN's matchup predictor.
The matchup between the two programs is the first since Nov. 6, 1948, where as both members of the Lone Star Conference, the Lumberjacks beat the Cougars 21-13 at Public School Stadium in Houston to win their second head-to-head matchup in three seasons and take a 2-1 all-time series lead. Despite this, the Aug. 28 matchup is considered a David vs. Goliath matchup in the sense of the Lumberjacks being Houston's first FCS opponent in four seasons.
However, nobody should shy away from the program culture-changing success of coach Colby Carthel for SFA, who compiled a .536 winning percentage over the past five seasons. The task stands tall for the Lumberjacks in facing a power FBS opponent, but there are two of Carthel's offensive weapons to keep watch on in Houston's home opener:
QB Sam Vidlak
Vidlak transferred from Montana to his fourth school and second FCS program of his collegiate career, SFA, ahead of his redshirt junior season. In 2024 for the Lumberjacks, he threw for 2,387 yards while throwing 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions, all for a Southland-leading 176.6 passer rating, a top-three finish in FCS passing efficiency, All-Southland Second Team honors, and a finalist selection for the Walter Payton Award.
Vidlak is primed to elevate from his breakout campaign en route to helping the Lumberjacks contend for the Southland, as they were picked second in the conference's preseason poll. Though Houston's front seven and secondary may leave the impression that there is not much of a passing attack from SFA, Vidlak's best display can be seen through one of his top wideout targets in brief glimpses.
WR Kylon Harris
Harris enters his senior season at SFA as a 2025 preseason All-American selection, having played 25 career games for the Lumberjacks, recording 1,776 yards on 150 receptions with 18 touchdowns. In 2024, he broke out for 1,039 yards on 87 receptions with 10 touchdowns en route to a First Team All-Southland selection.
Harris leads the group of six returning receivers for the Lumberjacks in 2025. He and Vidlak were both named to the Walter Payton Award watchlist for the season and stand to keep attention beyond the Aug. 28 matchup in the conference race and potentially toward clinching an FCS playoff appearance, a storyline for the Texas college football community and even Houston fans to follow.