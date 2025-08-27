Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. Houston Cougars Preview: Score Predictions
Houston's earliest calendar season start and first FCS opponent matchup in four seasons in Stephen F. Austin should play out as a comfortable, loose and balanced exercise for the Cougars, who look to channel their true brand of football again this season with multiple high-scoring affairs.
However, with two complete changes at coordinator spots, a largely-overhauled roster and as many as eight new starters on offense, including four on the offensive line, despite it providing much-needed depth, it may also be too early for some to determine how impactful these changes are.
With these factors in mind, here's what our staff writers predicted for Houston's 2025 opener at TDECU Stadium against SFA on Aug. 28.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Cougars open up the 2025 season with a clean slate and a much-improved roster. I believe the team will take full advantage of this and secure an easy first win against the Lumberjacks to start 1-0 on the year.
Prediction: Houston 35, Stephen F. Austin 10
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
Houston needs to start their second year under Willie Fritz on a strong note; thankfully for the Cougars, their Week 1 matchup should be favorable against Stephen F. Austin. Quarterback Conner Weigman should be able to prove why he was touted as a five-star prospect all those years ago. I expect Houston to start out hot with a comfortable victory over the Lumberjacks.
Prediction: Houston 31, Stephen F. Austin 7
Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer
The Cougars saw improvement throughout the season last year and won big games over Kansas State, TCU and Utah. With another year under Fritz's belt and a stout transfer class, I expect Houston to come out of the gate hot in their season-opener against SFA.
Prediction: Houston 38, Stephen F. Austin 16
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Heading into this one, Houston Cougars fans should be pretty excited. Head coach Willie Fritz gets to meet a program he is all too familiar with, Conner Weigman suits up in the Scarlet and White for the first time and a squad full of fresh faces gets to gel. While Stephen F. Austin is an FCS school, they are pretty competitive and finished third in the Southland Conference. The Coogs will struggle at first since they are full of transfer talent, but soon they will put it together, and it will be too much for the Lumberjacks to handle.
Prediction: Houston 42, Stephen F. Austin 24
Carson Wersal, Staff Writer
I think Houston wins their home opener, but SFA will put up a fight for the majority of the game. I think offensively, the Cougars are going to look okay due to Weigman and Stephon Johnson, but new coordinators on both sides of the ball make me a little nervous.
Prediction: Houston 27, Stephen F. Austin 13