Strength on Strength: Breaking Down Houston's Pass Defense vs. Texas Tech's Offense
The Houston Cougars set their sights on their biggest challenge of the season and their biggest home stand in quite some time. As the Cougars look to protect their home field when the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders pay a visit to TDECU Stadium on Oct. 4.
The Coogs will look for a big-time upset and what would undoubtedly be the biggest victory in the Willie Fritz era in Houston. As the Red Raiders head into the matchup unbeaten at a perfect 4-0 record, looking like one of the teams to beat in the Big 12 after their road victory over then-ranked No. 16 Utah.
While the Cougars will obviously need a big performance from quarterback Conner Weigman and the rest of the offense, and get out to a fast start after being stagnant for the majority of the game against the Oregon State Beavers. Houston's passing defense will be equally as important and could be a determining factor in the outcome of the matchup.
Taking a Look at Houston Pass Defense and Texas Tech's Passing Offense
The Red Raiders' offense has not only been one of the high-powered forces in the Big 12 but is currently among the best in the nation. Texas Tech's passing offense is leading the country in passing yards per game, averaging 368.5 passing yards. Additionally, the Red Raiders' passing offense is tied for No. 3 in the country in passing touchdowns with 16, all while throwing just four interceptions on the season.
Texas Tech's offense has seen two quarterbacks run the offense effectively, with Behren Morton as the starting quarterback and his backup, Will Hammond, who came in at times when Morton was hurt. The quarterbacks have combined to be 100 of 141 passing for 1,434 passing yards, with 15 passing touchdowns and four interceptions.
Fortunately for the Cougars, their passing defense has been a strength of the defensive unit through the first weeks of the season. Houston ranks No. 11 in passing yards allowed per game with 140.2 and has given up just three passing touchdowns on the season.
One of the standouts for the Cougars in the secondary is sophomore defensive back Will James, who has recorded 11 tackles, one forced fumble, an interception, and a pass deflection. However, James leads the country in one noteworthy statistic, in fewest yards allowed per snap in coverage, allowing just 0.07 yards.
The second-year defensive back is not the only big piece of the Cougars' secondary, with defensive backs Latrell McCutchin Sr. and Kentrell Webb being the two leaders of Houston's secondary. With McCutchin being one of the top tacklers on the team, recording 21 tackles and a pair of pass deflections, while Webb has recorded 18 tackles and a forced fumble.