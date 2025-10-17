Stud Houston Cougars Commit Currently On Insane Streak
Houston football’s 2026 class is loaded with talent and they rank No. 33 in the country.
Houston commit John Hebert flies under the radar in the class compared to some of the Cougars' other top recruits like Keisean Henderson, Jayden Warren and Paris Melvin Jr.
Hebert should not be ignored. He has been one of the best statistical running backs in the state of Texas and is currently on a record-breaking streak.
John Hebert, Houston’s Next Star Running Back
Hebert is a three-star recruit and attends Strake Jesuit College Prep in Houston, Texas.
The young recruit has a skill set much like Houston’s senior running back Dean Connors, and he has the stats to back up that claim.
Over the past three games, Hebert has surpassed the 300-yard mark and ran for a season-high 385 yards Thursday night against Fulshear.
In just six games, he has 151 carries for 1,546 yards and averages over 10 yards per carry. To add to the insane stat line, he also has 20 touchdowns on the season.
This is nothing new for Hebert as he made a name for himself his junior year on varsity.
Last season, Hebert played in 13 games and had 378 carries for 3,542 yards and an astonishing 38 touchdowns. He also led all of Texas High School football in total rushing yards, per MaxPreps.
At his current pace, Hebert is set to finish his varsity tenure with 7,500 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns, making him one of the best high school running backs ever in the Houston area.
With his sustained success at the high school level it is clear why Houston pushed so hard to flip him from Washington State over the summer.
While Hebert is known for his powerful runs, throughout his career, he has shown flashes of his versatility in the pass game as well.
The Strake Jesuit prospect is also a multi-sport athlete and runs track. He further showcases his athletic ability every week by competing in the 100-meter dash, long jump, triple jump and placed 5th in the 4X400m relay in the Texas 6A state track and field championships last year.
Overall, head coach Willie Fritz has kept his word about focusing his recruiting on the Houston area and 14 of the 17 recruits in the 2026 class are from Texas.
Houston and Hebert are a great match and one of the biggest reasons the star high school running back flipped his commitment to the Cougars was to stay close to home and represent his city.
With Connors and senior running back Stacy Sneed in their final season of eligibility, Hebert is in line to compete for the starting job next year and he has a bright future ahead of him.